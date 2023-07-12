Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 12, 2023

10 benefits of raw honey

Raw honey is full of contents that improve memory and act as brain boosters

Brain booster

Image:  Pexels

Honey contains anti-microbial activities and anti-inflammatory properties that help heal wounds

Image:  Pexels

Heals wounds

Honey is the best cure to soothe a sore throat and can be used to relieve cough

Cough suppressant

Image:  Pexels

A tablespoon of honey is effective in treating insomnia. Its nutritional contents help in enjoying sound sleep

Treats insomnia

Image:  Pexels

Weight loss

Image:  Pexels

Mixing honey with milk and turmeric before bedtime can help the body burn calories during sleep

Image:  Pexels

Anti-Cancerous properties

Honey boosts the immune system due to its antioxidative property which prevents cancer

The natural sugars present in honey provide a healthy energy boost to the body

Source of energy 

Image:  Pexels

Raw honey also contains hair benefits. It helps repair the damage, improve growth, and maintain a healthy scalp

Hair moisturizer 

Image:  Pexels

Improves digestion

Image:  Pexels

Powerful ingredients in honey help in digestion and soothe bowel movements

Image:  Pexels

Raw honey contains components that keep the skin well-hydrated and oil-free. It serves as a skin moisturizer 

Skin treatments

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here