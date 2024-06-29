Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
june 29, 2024
10 Bengali cooking techniques
This involves grinding ingredients together. Commonly ground ingredients include mustard seeds, poppy seeds etc
BATA
Image Source: Freepik
Means frying, particularly shallow frying or pan-frying. This technique is used to cook various vegetables, fish, and snacks
BHAJAS
Image Source: Freepik
Refers to the method of steaming. This technique is prized for keeping the natural flavors and nutrients of the ingredients
BHAPA
Image Source: Freepik
The vegetables or fish or both are chopped and sautéed in oil tempered with slit green chilis, and fenugreek seeds, followed by cooking in water till they are well done
CHECHKI
Image Source: Freepik
Involves cooking vegetables or fish with minimal water, allowing the ingredients to cook in their own juices
Image Source: Freepik
CHORCHORI
A light, soupy curry often made with fish, meat, or vegetables. This technique creates a balanced, mildly spiced thin gravy dish
JHOL
Image Source: Freepik
Refers to sour dishes, often prepared using tamarind, raw mango, or other souring ingredients
TOK
Image Source: Freepik
Pora means roasted or charred. This method elevates the smoky flavor by roasting over an open flame
PORA
Image Source: Freepik
BHORTA
Image Source: Freepik
Involves mashing ingredients together, often with mustard oil, green chilies, and onions, creating a flavourful and textured dish
In this technique, fish or vegetables are marinated with spices, wrapped in banana leaves, and either steamed or roasted for a unique flavor
Paturi
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.