june 29, 2024

10 Bengali cooking techniques

This involves grinding ingredients together. Commonly ground ingredients include mustard seeds, poppy seeds etc

BATA

Means frying, particularly shallow frying or pan-frying. This technique is used to cook various vegetables, fish, and snacks

BHAJAS

Refers to the method of steaming. This technique is prized for keeping the natural flavors and nutrients of the ingredients

BHAPA

The vegetables or fish or both are chopped and sautéed in oil tempered with slit green chilis, and fenugreek seeds, followed by cooking in water till they are well done

CHECHKI

Involves cooking vegetables or fish with minimal water, allowing the ingredients to cook in their own juices

CHORCHORI

A light, soupy curry often made with fish, meat, or vegetables. This technique creates a balanced, mildly spiced thin gravy dish

JHOL

Refers to sour dishes, often prepared using tamarind, raw mango, or other souring ingredients 

TOK

Pora means roasted or charred. This method elevates the smoky flavor by roasting over an open flame

PORA

BHORTA

Involves mashing ingredients together, often with mustard oil, green chilies, and onions, creating a flavourful and textured dish

In this technique, fish or vegetables are marinated with spices, wrapped in banana leaves, and either steamed or roasted for a unique flavor

Paturi

