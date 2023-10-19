Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 19, 2023
10 Bengali sweets you must try
Regarded as the most celebrated dessert of Bengal, this delicious curd consists of a blend of jaggery and thick milk
Mishti Doi
Image Source: Pexels
Round chhena dipped in sugar syrup, this traditional Bengali sweet doesn't need an introduction
Roshogulla
Image Source: Pexels
Shaped like a crescent moon, its scrumptious flavors can incredibly satisfy your sweet cravings
Chandrapuli
Image Source: Pexels
Its tick creamy texture is created with milk, rice, sugar or jaggery, cardamom, bay leaf, dry fruits, and nuts. Any auspicious day is incomplete without this classic dessert
Payesh
Image Source: Pexels
Once you take a bite of this unconventional Jalebi, it's hard not to be charmed by its flavors that come from chenna, khoya, and flour
Chhenar Jilipi
Image Source: Pexels
This festive delight is made in every Bengali household during the time of winter or 'poush.' Its mouthwatering taste comes with a blend of coconut, cardamom, jaggery, khoya, and dry fruits,
Patishapta
Image Source: Pexels
Made with puffed rice or in Bengali we called 'muri', this classic sweet is regarded as one of the prominent deserts of Bengal
Joynogor-Er Moa
Image Source: Pexels
Despite being an unfamiliar dessert outside Bengal this underrated sweet is created with baking layers of cream milk
Sar Bhaja
Image Source: Pexels
Looks like a little roshogolla wrapped in Sandesh, we bet you can't forget its heavenly delicious taste once you try it
Kheer Kadam
Image Source: Pexels
This tiny fried version of boondi is made with powdered rice, flour, and saffron
Mihi dana
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.