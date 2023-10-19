Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

OCTOBER 19, 2023

10 Bengali sweets you must try

Regarded as the most celebrated dessert of Bengal, this delicious curd consists of a blend of jaggery and thick milk 

Mishti Doi

Image Source: Pexels 

Round chhena dipped in sugar syrup, this traditional Bengali sweet doesn't need an introduction

Roshogulla

Image Source: Pexels 

Shaped like a crescent moon, its scrumptious flavors can incredibly satisfy your sweet cravings 

Chandrapuli

Image Source: Pexels 

Its tick creamy texture is created with milk, rice, sugar or jaggery, cardamom, bay leaf, dry fruits, and nuts. Any auspicious day is incomplete without this classic dessert 

Payesh

Image Source: Pexels 

Once you take a bite of this unconventional Jalebi, it's hard not to be charmed by its flavors that come from chenna, khoya, and flour

Chhenar Jilipi

Image Source: Pexels 

This festive delight is made in every Bengali household during the time of winter or 'poush.' Its mouthwatering taste comes with a blend of coconut, cardamom, jaggery, khoya, and dry fruits,

Patishapta

Image Source: Pexels 

Made with puffed rice or in Bengali we called 'muri', this classic sweet is regarded as one of the prominent deserts of Bengal 

Joynogor-Er Moa

Image Source: Pexels 

Despite being an unfamiliar dessert outside Bengal this underrated sweet is created with baking layers of cream milk

Sar Bhaja

Image Source: Pexels 

Looks like a little roshogolla wrapped in Sandesh, we bet you can't forget its heavenly delicious taste once you try it 

Kheer Kadam

Image Source: Pexels 

This tiny fried version of boondi is made with powdered rice, flour, and saffron

Mihi dana

Image Source: Pexels 

