Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 26, 2024
10 Berries and their benefits
Sweet and juicy, strawberries are packed with antioxidants that may help boost memory and ease joint pain
Strawberry
Image Source: Freepik
Burst with heart-healthy nutrients and memory-boosting antioxidants, blueberry offers a sweet and sour flavor
Blueberry
Image Source: Freepik
Tart-sweet raspberries are fiber-rich and loaded with antioxidants, known to manage diabetes
Raspberry
Image Source: Freepik
Tangy-sweet blackberries are a fiber powerhouse, offering brain-boosting polyphenols and satisfying your daily vitamin C needs
Blackberry
Image Source: Freepik
Tart cranberries, rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, promote urinary and digestive health
Image Source: Freepik
Cranberry
Sweet and tangy boysenberries are fiber-rich, aiding in blood pressure regulation and brain health
Boysenberry
Image Source: Freepik
Sour yet slightly sweet, lingonberries are high in antioxidants and manganese, supporting gut and heart health
Lingonberry
Image Source: Pexels
Tart-sweet elderberries are famed for immune-boosting properties, rich in antioxidants and vitamins
Elderberry
Image Source: Pexels
Bilberry
Image Source: Pexels
Sour-sweet bilberries, similar to blueberries are fiber-packed and known to lower cholesterol
The sweet black mulberries are antioxidant-rich, supporting heart health and blood sugar regulation
Black mulberry
Image Source: Freepik
