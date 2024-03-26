Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 26, 2024

10 Berries and their benefits

Sweet and juicy, strawberries are packed with antioxidants that may help boost memory and ease joint pain

Strawberry

Image Source: Freepik

Burst with heart-healthy nutrients and memory-boosting antioxidants, blueberry offers a sweet and sour flavor

Blueberry

Image Source: Freepik

Tart-sweet raspberries are fiber-rich and loaded with antioxidants, known to manage diabetes

Raspberry

Image Source: Freepik

Tangy-sweet blackberries are a fiber powerhouse, offering brain-boosting polyphenols and satisfying your daily vitamin C needs

Blackberry

Image Source: Freepik

Tart cranberries, rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, promote urinary and digestive health

Image Source: Freepik

Cranberry

Sweet and tangy boysenberries are fiber-rich, aiding in blood pressure regulation and brain health

Boysenberry

Image Source: Freepik

Sour yet slightly sweet, lingonberries are high in antioxidants and manganese, supporting gut and heart health

Lingonberry

Image Source: Pexels

Tart-sweet elderberries are famed for immune-boosting properties, rich in antioxidants and vitamins

Elderberry

Image Source: Pexels

Bilberry

Image Source: Pexels

Sour-sweet bilberries, similar to blueberries are fiber-packed and known to lower cholesterol

The sweet black mulberries are antioxidant-rich, supporting heart health and blood sugar regulation 

Black mulberry

Image Source: Freepik

