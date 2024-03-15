Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

March 15, 2024

10 Besan Benefits for Skin

Besan consists of zinc, which helps fight acne and gives you smooth and flawless skin

Fights acne

With its exfoliating and alkaline properties, besan removes impurities, blocks breakouts, and treats pimples

Removes impurities

Using besan is one of the best ways to remove tan from the skin and helps restore the natural radiance of the skin

Tan removal

Gently exfoliate your skin with besan without any irrigation  it, and make your skin shine brighter

Helps exfoliate

Besan has excellent absorbing properties and is the perfect solution to treat oily skin when used in the form of a face pack or scrub

Removes oil

Besan in face scrubs can be one of the best ways to remove unwanted facial hair, especially when mixed with turmeric

Removes facial hair

Your skin collects dead cells, oil, and dirt, so it is necessary to remove them after some time, Besan can be your savior

Removes dirt

As a natural exfoliant, Besan helps to clean your skin deeply, giving a natural and brightening glow to your face

Give a brightening glow

Provides blemish-free skin

Besan is one of the most effective ways to remove blemishes from the skin; it contains zinc, which prevents dark spots and blemishes 

Including besan in your skincare routine can help you refresh your skin and prevent early aging

Prevents aging

