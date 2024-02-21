Heading 3

FEBRUARY 21, 2024

10 Besan Recipes to try

Enjoy this delicious Maharashtrian snack made with besan, coriander leaves, and flavorsome species

Kothimbir Vadi

Image Source: freepik 

This famous Gujarati dish is made of besan and buttermilk and best served with chutney and topped with coriander leaves

Khandvi

Image Source: freepik 

This tasty and famous Rajasthani curry recipe is made with gram flour Gatte mixed with spicy gravy

Besan ke Gatte

Image Source: shutterstock 

Besan Cheela is one of the easiest besan recipes. It tastes best with green chutney and tomato sauce

Besan Cheela

Image Source: shutterstock 

This finger-licking North Indian recipe is made of thick gram flour gravy and curd containing besan fritter

Image Source: shutterstock 

Pakoda Kadhi

The best dessert- favorite for every festive occasion is made with besan, dry fruits, lots of ghee and a taste of cardamom 

Besan Laddoo

Image Source: shutterstock 

This delicious and crunchy besan snack is a famous Gujarati snack best enjoyed at tea-time

Besan Chakli

Image Source: shutterstock 

This tasty besan halwa that melts in your mouth is made with besan, ghee, dry fruits like almonds, pistachios and saffron

Besan Halwa

Image Source: shutterstock 

Besan Koki

Image Source: freepik 

This healthy and tasty breakfast recipe- Besan Koki can be made in 20 minutes and is best enjoyed with tea or at mealtime

Zunka

Image Source: freepik 

The tasty dish prepared with gram flour, onion, garlic, dried red chili and curry leaves tastes best with bajra and jowar roti

