Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 21, 2024
10 Besan Recipes to try
Enjoy this delicious Maharashtrian snack made with besan, coriander leaves, and flavorsome species
Kothimbir Vadi
Image Source: freepik
This famous Gujarati dish is made of besan and buttermilk and best served with chutney and topped with coriander leaves
Khandvi
Image Source: freepik
This tasty and famous Rajasthani curry recipe is made with gram flour Gatte mixed with spicy gravy
Besan ke Gatte
Image Source: shutterstock
Besan Cheela is one of the easiest besan recipes. It tastes best with green chutney and tomato sauce
Besan Cheela
Image Source: shutterstock
This finger-licking North Indian recipe is made of thick gram flour gravy and curd containing besan fritter
Image Source: shutterstock
Pakoda Kadhi
The best dessert- favorite for every festive occasion is made with besan, dry fruits, lots of ghee and a taste of cardamom
Besan Laddoo
Image Source: shutterstock
This delicious and crunchy besan snack is a famous Gujarati snack best enjoyed at tea-time
Besan Chakli
Image Source: shutterstock
This tasty besan halwa that melts in your mouth is made with besan, ghee, dry fruits like almonds, pistachios and saffron
Besan Halwa
Image Source: shutterstock
Besan Koki
Image Source: freepik
This healthy and tasty breakfast recipe- Besan Koki can be made in 20 minutes and is best enjoyed with tea or at mealtime
Zunka
Image Source: freepik
The tasty dish prepared with gram flour, onion, garlic, dried red chili and curry leaves tastes best with bajra and jowar roti
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.