Mohit K Dixit 

NOVEMBER 08, 2023

10 best adventure quotes 

Lifestyle 

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step

#1

Images source- Pexels

The only way to escape the ordinary is to explore the extraordinary

#2

Images source- Pexels

Adventure is a mindset, not a destination

#3

Images source- Pexels

The greatest adventure is the one within

#4

Images source- Pexels

The best view comes after the hardest climb

#5

Images source- Pexels

You don’t learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing and by falling over

#6

Images source- Pexels

#7

Images source- Pexels

Until you step into the unknown, you don’t know what you’re made of

Jobs fill your pockets, but adventures fill your soul

#8

Images source- Pexels

You can’t control the past, but you can control where you go next

#9

Images source- Pexels

It feels good to be lost in the right direction

#10

Images source- Pexels

