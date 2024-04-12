Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
APRIL 12, 2024
10 best and easy lunch recipes
This flavorful dish with okra, mustard oil, and spices, is a perfect quick lunch dish for a satisfactory meal
Masala Bhindi
This classic Punjabi dish is made with chickpeas and spices and served with fluffy kulchas
Chana Kulcha
This creamy and mild-spiced curry is made with eggs, garlic, and Kasturi methi and tastes best with rice or roti
Shahi egg curry
This light and tangy curry is prepared with yogurt and gram flour, flavored with ginger and curry leaves, and is great for a mouth-watering lunch
Gujarati Kadhi
This flavorful burst of pulao from Uttar Pradesh is cooked with colorful veggies and aromatic spices, making it a wholesome lunch option
Allahabad ki Tehri
A guilt-free chicken curry is made with yogurt and spices, is low in calories but high in flavor, and is perfect for eating with rice or roti
Low-fat dahi chicken
A spicy and flavorful Maharashtrian dish is made with mixed vegetables and coconut, a delicious vegetarian option for lunch
Kolhapuri vegetables
Black channa and coconut chew
A light and healthy stew made with black chickpeas and vegetables is packed with nutrients for a satisfying meal
Urlai roast
Tender baby potatoes cooked in a peppery Chettinad masala are perfect with rice or appams, making a delightful South Indian dish
This creamy and buttery Punjabi lentil curry is rich in flavor and served with naan or rice, perfect for a delightful meal
Dal Makhani
