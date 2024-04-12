Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

APRIL 12, 2024

10 best and easy lunch recipes

This flavorful dish with okra, mustard oil, and spices, is a perfect quick lunch dish for a satisfactory meal

Masala Bhindi

This classic Punjabi dish is made with chickpeas and spices and served with fluffy kulchas

Chana Kulcha

This creamy and mild-spiced curry is made with eggs, garlic, and Kasturi methi and tastes best with rice or roti

Shahi egg curry

This light and tangy curry is prepared with yogurt and gram flour, flavored with ginger and curry leaves, and is great for a mouth-watering lunch

Gujarati Kadhi

This flavorful burst of pulao from Uttar Pradesh is cooked with colorful veggies and aromatic spices, making it a wholesome lunch option

Allahabad ki Tehri

A guilt-free chicken curry is made with yogurt and spices, is low in calories but high in flavor, and is perfect for eating with rice or roti

Low-fat dahi chicken

A spicy and flavorful Maharashtrian dish is made with mixed vegetables and coconut, a delicious vegetarian option for lunch

Kolhapuri vegetables

Black channa and coconut chew

A light and healthy stew made with black chickpeas and vegetables is packed with nutrients for a satisfying meal

Urlai roast

Tender baby potatoes cooked in a peppery Chettinad masala are perfect with rice or appams, making a delightful South Indian dish

This creamy and buttery Punjabi lentil curry is rich in flavor and served with naan or rice, perfect for a delightful meal

Dal Makhani

