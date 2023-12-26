Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
December 26, 2023
10 best baby names for new year born
Ah, now we would like to say this name again and again. It translates to dawn in Irish
Zaira
Jhilmil
We love how cute it sounds. Jhilmil is sparkling in Hindi
It's an Israeli name and has a beautiful meaning - immigrant to a new home
Alea
The sweet name, Aadi, means beginning in Hindi
Aadi
Keanu Reeves from The Matrix, was called Neo (meaning new) for a reason
Neo
It refers to the ice queen from Disney’s Frozen
Elsa
The girl name means to celebrate in song
Carol
Nyssa
It is a Greek name that means new beginnings
It is a girl name which means first in Arabic
Fatiha
It is a French word for joy
Joie
