Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

December 26, 2023

10 best baby names for new year born 

Ah, now we would like to say this name again and again. It translates to dawn in Irish

Zaira 

Jhilmil 

We love how cute it sounds. Jhilmil is sparkling in Hindi

It's an Israeli name and has a beautiful meaning - immigrant to a new home

Alea 

The sweet name, Aadi, means beginning in Hindi

Aadi 

Keanu Reeves from The Matrix, was called Neo (meaning new) for a reason

Neo 

It refers to the ice queen from Disney’s Frozen

 Elsa

The girl name means to celebrate in song

Carol

Nyssa

It is a Greek name that means new beginnings

It is a girl name which means first in Arabic

Fatiha

It is a French word for joy 

Joie

