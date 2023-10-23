Heading 3

10 best beaches in India

OCTOBER 23, 2023

Acclaimed with the title of 'Asia's Best Beach', this charming site should never be overlooked by beach lovers 

Radhanagar Beach, Andaman Nicobar Islands

Known As The "Queen Of Beaches," Goa Presents The Most Beautiful Shorelines In India Including This Spot. Its Ravishing Beauty And Tranquility Attract A Huge Number Of Tourists Every Year 

CALANGUTE BEACH, GOA

In the shimmering water and captivating landscape, you can enjoy numerous water sports in this place 

Rishikonda Beach, Visakhapatnam

Indulge in some delicious seafood and a striking boat ride in the astonishing beauty of this coast 

Om Beach, Gokarna

This crescent-shaped stunning seaside will give you a perfect beach experience

Kovalam Beach, Kerala 

The captivating views and refreshing crystal-clear water make this place a perfect escape from the hazardous city 

Alappuzha Beach, Alleppey

Regarded as one of the most popular tourist spots in West Bengal, witness the enchanting sunset in the exquisite waves of the Bay of Bengal sounds perfect 

New Digha Beach, West Bengal 

Nested near the divine Jagannath Temple, this place will give you immense serenity and pleasure 

Puri Beach, Odisha 

Located in the vibrant region of Maharashtra, the golden sand and refreshing breezes make this place an ideal choice for beach lovers 

Tarkarli Beach, Maharashtra

The astonishing coral reefs and scenic beauty of the place ensure a remarkable experience for every traveler 

Elephant Beach, Andaman-Nicobar Island

