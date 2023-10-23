Heading 3
10 best beaches in India
OCTOBER 23, 2023
Acclaimed with the title of 'Asia's Best Beach', this charming site should never be overlooked by beach lovers
Radhanagar Beach, Andaman Nicobar Islands
Image Source: Pexels
Known As The "Queen Of Beaches," Goa Presents The Most Beautiful Shorelines In India Including This Spot. Its Ravishing Beauty And Tranquility Attract A Huge Number Of Tourists Every Year
CALANGUTE BEACH, GOA
Image Source: Pexels
In the shimmering water and captivating landscape, you can enjoy numerous water sports in this place
Rishikonda Beach, Visakhapatnam
Image Source: Pexels
Indulge in some delicious seafood and a striking boat ride in the astonishing beauty of this coast
Om Beach, Gokarna
Image Source: Pexels
This crescent-shaped stunning seaside will give you a perfect beach experience
Kovalam Beach, Kerala
Image Source: Pexels
The captivating views and refreshing crystal-clear water make this place a perfect escape from the hazardous city
Alappuzha Beach, Alleppey
Image Source: Pexels
Regarded as one of the most popular tourist spots in West Bengal, witness the enchanting sunset in the exquisite waves of the Bay of Bengal sounds perfect
New Digha Beach, West Bengal
Image Source: Pexels
Nested near the divine Jagannath Temple, this place will give you immense serenity and pleasure
Puri Beach, Odisha
Image Source: Pexels
Located in the vibrant region of Maharashtra, the golden sand and refreshing breezes make this place an ideal choice for beach lovers
Tarkarli Beach, Maharashtra
Image Source: Pexels
The astonishing coral reefs and scenic beauty of the place ensure a remarkable experience for every traveler
Elephant Beach, Andaman-Nicobar Island
Image Source: Pexels
