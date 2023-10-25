Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 25, 2023
10 Best Being Single Quotes
“When we cannot bear to be alone, it means we do not properly value the only companion we will have from birth to death: ourselves.” – Eda Leshan
Self-worth
“Being single doesn’t mean you’re weak. It means you’re strong enough to wait for what you deserve.” – Niall Horan
Frealess
“If you don’t act like you’ve been hit by the plague when you’re alone on a Friday night, and just see it as a chance to have fun by yourself, it’s not a bad day.” –Taylor Swift
Enjoy yourself
“I think it’s very healthy to spend time alone. You need to know how to be alone and not defined by another person.” – Oscar Wilde
Self-nurturing
“It seemed to me that the desire to get married – which, I regret to say, I believe is basic and primal in women – is followed almost immediately by an equally basic and primal urge, which is to be single again.” – Nora Ephron
Feel the Freedom
“I don’t need Prince Charming to have my own happy ending.” – Katy Perry
An unconventional Fairytale
“Too many women throw themselves into romance because they’re afraid of being single, then start making compromises and losing their identity. I won’t do that.” – Julie Delpy
Be yourself
“I used to think that the worst thing in life was to end up all alone. It’s not. The worst thing in life is ending up with people who make you feel all alone.” – Robin Williams
Not Alone
“I call it being self-partnered.” – Emma Watson
Self-partnered
“It’s far better to be unhappy alone than unhappy with someone — so far.” – Marilyn Monroe
True happiness
