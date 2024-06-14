Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 14, 2024
10 best books on self-confidence
This book explains six key practices to boost self-confidence, providing techniques that will help you feel responsible, and accept yourself
The Six Pillars of Self-Esteem by Nathaniel Branden
Image Source: Freepik
Brené Brown shares stories and research to highlight the importance of accepting your flaws, and being kind to yourself
The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown
Image Source: Freepik
This book offers a ten-day program filled with exercises and cognitive techniques to improve your self-esteem
Ten Days to Self-Esteem by David D. Burns
Image Source: Freepik
Shad Helmstetter focuses on how your inner thoughts affect your confidence and teaches you to replace negative talks with positive ones
What to Say When You Talk to Your Self by Shad Helmstetter
Image Source: Freepik
The writer provides tools for personal growth and empowerment, helping you discover your inner strength
Image Source: Freepik
Awaken the Giant Within by Tony Robbins
This book discusses how your self-image affects your success and confidence, reshaping your mind
The New Psycho-Cybernetics by Maxwell Maltz
Image Source: Freepik
Susan Jeffers addresses common fears that stop people from reaching their goals, giving some practical advice
Feel The Fear and Do It Anyway by Susan Jeffers
Image Source: Freepik
This book is about defeating self-doubt and building strong self-assurance, providing techniques and exercises to help you become confident
Unstoppable Confidence by Kent Sayre
Image Source: Freepik
Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill
Image Source: Freepik
Although focused on personal success, this book also stresses the importance of self-confidence, showing the importance of a positive mindset
This self-confidence book offers practical advice and techniques to improve your self-esteem, overcome your fears, and change negative thoughts
Top Reasons to Read Self-Confidence Books
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.