10 best books on self-confidence

This book explains six key practices to boost self-confidence, providing techniques that will help you feel responsible, and accept yourself

The Six Pillars of Self-Esteem by Nathaniel Branden

Brené Brown shares stories and research to highlight the importance of accepting your flaws, and being kind to yourself

The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown

This book offers a ten-day program filled with exercises and cognitive techniques to improve your self-esteem

Ten Days to Self-Esteem by David D. Burns

Shad Helmstetter focuses on how your inner thoughts affect your confidence and teaches you to replace negative talks with positive ones

What to Say When You Talk to Your Self by Shad Helmstetter

The writer provides tools for personal growth and empowerment, helping you discover your inner strength

Awaken the Giant Within by Tony Robbins

This book discusses how your self-image affects your success and confidence, reshaping your mind

The New Psycho-Cybernetics by Maxwell Maltz

Susan Jeffers addresses common fears that stop people from reaching their goals, giving some practical advice

Feel The Fear and Do It Anyway by Susan Jeffers

This book is about defeating self-doubt and building strong self-assurance, providing techniques and exercises to help you become confident 

Unstoppable Confidence by Kent Sayre

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

Although focused on personal success, this book also stresses the importance of self-confidence, showing the importance of a positive mindset

This self-confidence book offers practical advice and techniques to improve your self-esteem, overcome your fears, and change negative thoughts

Top Reasons to Read Self-Confidence Books

