 Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 18, 2023

10 best career choices for Sagittarius

Working in this industry will allow them to explore their resourceful and creative nature 

Architect

Inborn with the power of influencing, speaking, and nurturing Sagittarians will shine as a teacher 

Teacher

Sagittarius’s adventurous and fun-loving nature makes them a perfect fit for this job

Travel Agent

Their generous nature and love for travel are exceptionally blended in this profession

Missionary

The job of a salesperson needs good communicators and risk-takers which are renowned Sagittarius traits 

Salesperson

With a problem-solving spirit and great management qualities, Sagittarius will make a good HR

Human Resources Executive

Sagittarius’s love for accepting new challenges and strong communication skills will make them shine as a lawyer 

Lawyer

This profession requires adaptable, flexible, and optimistic people which are the significant attributes of Sagittarians 

Account Management

Having incredible emotional intelligence and power to influence others they can be terrific politicians

Politician

Combining their urge to explore new things and immaculate communication skills writing is an excellent career choice for Sagittarius

Creative Writer

