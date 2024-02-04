Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 4, 2024
10 best Chinese Proverbs About Love
“Love is the real food for the soul.” Without love, even a full platter is not satisfying
#1
Image: pexels
“If you love someone, accept them with their good and bad sides.” You cannot love someone only for being good
#2
Image: pexels
“Even water is satisfying with love, even food leaves you hungry without it.” It means love can do wonders and keep you happy even when you have nothing
#3
Image: pexels
"The more you love someone, the more you worry for them." You will always care for the people that are close to your heart
#4
Image: pexels
"Faith brings lovers together." If two people are destined to be in love, faith brings them together
#5
Image: pexels
"An impression on the heart lasts forever." You will always stay close to someone's heart once you make an impression on them
#6
Image: pexels
"To hold your hand and grow old with you." This one points towards timeless love with commitment
#7
Image: pexels
"Love is meant to be appreciated and not possessed." You must hold love with loose hands but a firm belief
#8
Image: pexels
"In the eyes of a lover, Xi Shi appears." This proverb refers to Xi Shi, a beautiful woman in ancient China. It means if you love someone truly they will seem like Xi Shi to your eyes
#9
Image: pexels
“Having love, drinking water will fill you up, without love, eating food will leave you hungry.” This translates to “With love, even water is filling, but without love, not even food will make you full”
#10
Image: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.