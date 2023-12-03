Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 03, 2023

10 best Christmas captions for Instagram

May this Christmas outshine the rest

#1

Image: Pexels

Christmas magic is in the air

#2

Image: Pexels

Happy holidays from all of Santa's little elves

#3

Image: Pexels

It's the most wonderful time of the year

#4

Image: Pexels

You rock my Christmas socks

#5

Image: Pexels

Christmas time and I'm feelin' pine

#6

Image: Pexels

Sugar and spice and everything wrapped nice

#7

Image: Pexels

Spark and shine, it's Christmastime

#8

Image: Pexels

Jingle bell rockin’

#9

Image: Pexels

The best present on Christmas is spending time with family

#10

Image: Pexels

