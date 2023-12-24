Heading 3
December 24, 2023
10 Best Christmas destinations in Europe
The French city is widely famous as the capital of Christmas. It has around 10 Christmas markets
Strasbourg, France
Rome knows how to celebrate Christmas in style! Every year, they put on a fantastic musical event that brings people together
Rome, Italy
The fun starts on Christmas eve and goes on until January 6. They plan a bunch of thrilling activities throughout the duration
Andalucia, Spain
It is the official home of Santa Claus. Christmas Eve is the main day of their celebration
Rovaniemi, Finland
The people of Denmark celebrate Christmas very vibrantly. Streets, markets and homes, all light up with beautiful festive decorations
Copenhagen, Denmark
From Ice skating to Christmas markets, Bruges hosts many exciting events to celebrate the winter glow festival
Bruges, Belgium
In Dresden, the Striezelmarkt Christmas market has been held at Altmarkt Square every year since 1434. It is a popular place for tourists
Dresden, Germany
Prague celebrates the festival by organizing a Christmas market, decorating homes, and having traditional foods
Prague, Crezchia
Christmas in Vienna is made up of enchanting decorations and renowned markets offering handcrafted gifts, local delicacies, and merry melodies
Vienna, Austria
London celebrates Christmas on a grand level. It will be a surreal experience to celebrate the festival like a true Londoner
London, UK
