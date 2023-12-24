Heading 3

December 24, 2023

10 Best Christmas destinations in Europe

The French city is widely famous as the capital of Christmas. It has around 10 Christmas markets

 Strasbourg, France

Image Source: Pexels

Rome knows how to celebrate Christmas in style! Every year, they put on a fantastic musical event that brings people together

Rome, Italy

Image Source: Pexels

The fun starts on Christmas eve and goes on until January 6. They plan a bunch of thrilling activities throughout the duration

Andalucia, Spain

Image Source: Pexels

It is the official home of Santa Claus. Christmas Eve is the main day of their celebration 

Image Source: Pexels

Rovaniemi, Finland 

The people of Denmark celebrate Christmas very vibrantly. Streets, markets and homes, all light up with beautiful festive decorations 

Image Source: Pexels

Copenhagen, Denmark

From Ice skating to Christmas markets, Bruges hosts many exciting events to celebrate the winter glow festival 

Image Source: Pexels

Bruges, Belgium

In Dresden, the Striezelmarkt Christmas market has been held at Altmarkt Square every year since 1434. It is a popular place for tourists 

Image Source: Pexels

Dresden, Germany

Prague celebrates the festival by organizing a Christmas market, decorating homes, and having traditional foods 

Image Source: Pexels

Prague, Crezchia 

Christmas in Vienna is made up of enchanting decorations and renowned markets offering handcrafted gifts, local delicacies, and merry melodies 

Image Source: Pexels

Vienna, Austria 

London celebrates Christmas on a grand level. It will be a surreal experience to celebrate the festival like a true Londoner

Image Source: Pexels

 London, UK

