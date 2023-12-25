Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

December 25, 2023

10 best Christmas wishes

Christmas is the only time of year in which one can sit in front of a dead tree and eat candy out of socks. Enjoy!

#1

Image Source: Pexels

A Christmas reminder: Don’t try to borrow any money from elves ... they're always a little short. Have a Merry Christmas!

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Wishing you hope, peace and lots of Christmas cookies this holiday season!

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Merry Christmas! May your happiness be large and your bills be small

#4

Image Source: Pexels

May the Christmas Season bring only happiness and joy to you and your family

#5

Image Source: Pexels

Best wishes for a joyous Christmas filled with love, happiness and prosperity!

#6

Image Source: Pexels

I hope the magic of Christmas fills every corner of your heart and home with joy — now and always

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Wishing you a Christmas that's merry and bright!

#8

Image Source: Pexels

Happy Holidays! I hope all of your Christmas wishes come true

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Merry Christmas! May God richly bless you throughout the year

#10

Image Source: Pexels

