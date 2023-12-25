Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
December 25, 2023
10 best Christmas wishes
Christmas is the only time of year in which one can sit in front of a dead tree and eat candy out of socks. Enjoy!
A Christmas reminder: Don’t try to borrow any money from elves ... they're always a little short. Have a Merry Christmas!
Wishing you hope, peace and lots of Christmas cookies this holiday season!
Merry Christmas! May your happiness be large and your bills be small
May the Christmas Season bring only happiness and joy to you and your family
Best wishes for a joyous Christmas filled with love, happiness and prosperity!
I hope the magic of Christmas fills every corner of your heart and home with joy — now and always
Wishing you a Christmas that's merry and bright!
Happy Holidays! I hope all of your Christmas wishes come true
Merry Christmas! May God richly bless you throughout the year
