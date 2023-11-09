Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 9, 2023
10 best co-parenting quotes
“Your child comes first. That’s all. It’s all about that. He comes first and you have to get past your own egos and you never talk bad about each other.” — Idina Menzel
#1
Image Source: Pexels
“The blended family isn’t just an ordinary family times two. It’s a special kind of family with special needs.” — Maxine Marsolin
#2
Image Source: Pexels
“Stepparents are not around to replace a biological parent, rather augment a child’s life experience.” — Azriel Johnson
#3
Image Source: Pexels
“The romance that we had is over but the bond we have between our kids shall remain till eternity.” — Unknown
#4
Image Source: Pexels
“The secret to blending families is… There is no secret. It’s scary and awesome and ragged and perfect and always changing. Love and laugh hard, try again tomorrow, but that’s life advice, right?” — Mir Kamin
#5
Image Source: Pexels
“If you love your child more than you hate your ex, you can solve most co-parenting” — Helen Fried
#6
Image Source: Pexels
“We’re doing our very best and we’re putting our kids first and that’s how we’re focusing on our day-to-day lives and we don’t know what the future’s going to hold, but each step that we take is one where we prioritize our children and everything else comes second.” — Ben Affleck
#7
Image Source: Pexels
#8
Image Source: Pexels
“The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other.” — Richard Bach
“You have to get to that point as a divorced parent, as any parent, where you’re not putting yourself first. You want the kids’ experience to be its own and not like, ‘Well, I need to have my time!’ We have been very good about that.” — Ryan Phillippe
#9
Image Source: Pexels
“Children deserve both parents. They deserve to know that their parents respect each other, if nothing else. So that really helps me set the standard of how I try and behave.” — Jewel Kilcher
#10
Image Source: Pexels
