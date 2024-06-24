Heading 3
june 24, 2024
10 best countries for vegetarians
Boasts of one of the richest varieties of vegetarian food in the world with a plethora of regional veg dishes
INDIA
One of the most popular travel destinations, Thailand offers a wide variety of vegetarian curries, noodles, rice dishes
THAILAND
While finding good vegetarian food in Europe is challenging, Italy stands out for its variety of veg pasta and pizza fare
ITALY
Contrary to popular belief Taiwan is largely non-veg. it's pitted as being one of the top 'Vegan-Friendly Countries' in the world
TAIWAN
With an extensive variety of South Asian dishes, Sri Lanka can be a paradise for vegetarians
SRI LANKA
The beautiful South American nation boasts a plethora of veggie-friendly favorites, making it one of the best countries for vegetarian food
PERU
Singapore stands out as a vegetarian-friendly country, renowned for its high number of vegetarian restaurants
SINGAPORE
Israel has started calling itself the ‘vegan capital of the world’ and wants to fit in with the exploding trend of cruelty-free dining
ISRAEL
Mexico
Mexican cuisine includes vegetarian-friendly dishes like bean burritos, guacamole, and vegetable fajitas
Australia is emerging as a top destination for veg lovers, offering a wide array of options
AUSTRALIA
