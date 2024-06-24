Heading 3

10 best countries for vegetarians

Boasts of one of the richest varieties of vegetarian food in the world with a plethora of regional veg dishes

INDIA

One of the most popular travel destinations, Thailand offers a wide variety of vegetarian curries, noodles, rice dishes

THAILAND

While finding good vegetarian food in Europe is challenging, Italy stands out for its variety of veg pasta and pizza fare

ITALY

Contrary to popular belief Taiwan is largely non-veg. it's pitted as being one of the top 'Vegan-Friendly Countries' in the world

TAIWAN

With an extensive variety of South Asian dishes, Sri Lanka can be a paradise for vegetarians

SRI LANKA

The beautiful South American nation boasts a plethora of veggie-friendly favorites, making it one of the best countries for vegetarian food

PERU

Singapore stands out as a vegetarian-friendly country, renowned for its high number of vegetarian restaurants

SINGAPORE 

Israel has started calling itself the ‘vegan capital of the world’ and wants to fit in with the exploding trend of cruelty-free dining

ISRAEL 

Mexico

Mexican cuisine includes vegetarian-friendly dishes like bean burritos, guacamole, and vegetable fajitas

Australia is emerging as a top destination for veg lovers, offering a wide array of options 

AUSTRALIA 

