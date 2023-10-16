Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

OCTOBER 16, 2023

10 Best cuisines in the world

The cuisine just rules the world with its simple and seasonal recipes

Italian

When talking about it, we are bound to discuss Sushi. The cuisine offers some amazing egg recipes to try

Japanese

Mexican food are prepared from basic ingredients and yet tastes absolutely delicious

Mexican

Originating from Thailand, the cuisine is spicy, sweet, salty, and whatnot

Thai

French cuisine is recognized as the basis of all modern cuisine. Some of the mist notable dishes are Cassoulet & Macarons

French

The flavour range in Indian cuisine is unmatchable. The blend of spices and golden ingredients are just mouth watering

Indian

Well, it is probably the go-to cuisine for most people around the world

Chinese

From Tapas culture to saffron-rich paella, Spanish cuisine is some of the best in the world

Spanish

With the Hallyu wave, people have also started preferring the Korean dishes like Kimchi and tteokbokki

Korean

The cuisine has different delicacies that just melts in the mouth, thereby making it one of the best cuisines in the world

Turkish

