Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 16, 2023
10 Best cuisines in the world
The cuisine just rules the world with its simple and seasonal recipes
Italian
Image Source: Pexels
When talking about it, we are bound to discuss Sushi. The cuisine offers some amazing egg recipes to try
Japanese
Image Source: Pexels
Mexican food are prepared from basic ingredients and yet tastes absolutely delicious
Mexican
Image Source: Pexels
Originating from Thailand, the cuisine is spicy, sweet, salty, and whatnot
Thai
Image Source: Pexels
French cuisine is recognized as the basis of all modern cuisine. Some of the mist notable dishes are Cassoulet & Macarons
French
Image Source: Pexels
The flavour range in Indian cuisine is unmatchable. The blend of spices and golden ingredients are just mouth watering
Indian
Image Source: Pexels
Well, it is probably the go-to cuisine for most people around the world
Chinese
Image Source: Pexels
From Tapas culture to saffron-rich paella, Spanish cuisine is some of the best in the world
Spanish
Image Source: Pexels
With the Hallyu wave, people have also started preferring the Korean dishes like Kimchi and tteokbokki
Korean
Image Source: Pexels
The cuisine has different delicacies that just melts in the mouth, thereby making it one of the best cuisines in the world
Turkish
Image Source: Pexels
