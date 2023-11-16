Heading 3

NOVEMBER 16, 2023

10 best deep intimate love quotes

“The water shines only by the sun. And it is you who are my sun.”  —  Charles de Leusse

“If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love.”  —  Princess Diana

“I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I’ve ever had.”  —  Nicholas Sparks

“Love is being stupid together.”  —  Paul Valery

“He stepped down, trying not to look long at her, as if she were the sun, yet he saw her, like the sun, even without looking.”  —  Leo Tolstoy

“I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride; so I love you because I know no other way.”  —  Pablo Neruda

“You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known, and even that is an understatement.”  —  F. Scott Fitzgerald

“You’re the closest to heaven that I’ll ever be.”  —  Goo Goo Dolls

“Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.”  —  Robert A. Heinlein

“You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.”  —  Dr. Seuss

