Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 16, 2023
10 best deep intimate love quotes
“The water shines only by the sun. And it is you who are my sun.” — Charles de Leusse
“If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love.” — Princess Diana
“I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I’ve ever had.” — Nicholas Sparks
“Love is being stupid together.” — Paul Valery
“He stepped down, trying not to look long at her, as if she were the sun, yet he saw her, like the sun, even without looking.” — Leo Tolstoy
“I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride; so I love you because I know no other way.” — Pablo Neruda
“You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known, and even that is an understatement.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald
“You’re the closest to heaven that I’ll ever be.” — Goo Goo Dolls
“Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own.” — Robert A. Heinlein
“You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” — Dr. Seuss
