Aditi Singh 

APRIL 22, 2024

10 Best Detox Water Options For Summers

Slices of lemon and fresh mint leaves added in cold water for a refreshing drink 

Lemon and Mint 

Here, thinly sliced cucumber and lime wedges are added in water for a zesty beverage 

Cucumber and Lime 

This refreshing amalgamation of watermelon cubes and fresh basil leaves is an invigorating option

Watermelon and Basil

Sliced strawberries and kiwi are added in cold water; the tartness of kiwi and the sweetness of strawberries offer a unique taste to the detox water

 Strawberry and Kiwi 

Chunks of pineapple are added in coconut water; besides its hydrating quality, it’s delectable too!

Pineapple and Coconut 

Orange slices and grated ginger are mixed in water for a zesty and hydrating potion! 

Orange and Ginger

Fresh blueberries and a sprig of lavender is added in water for a fruitilicious burst in your detox drink 

Blueberry and Lavender 

Raspberry and Rosemary

Raspberries and a few sprigs of rosemary added in cold water for a floral and fruity taste 

 Grapefruit and Rose 

It’s as refreshing as it sounds; grapefruit slices and dried rose petals are mixed in water

Apple and Cinnamon Detox Water

 Thinly sliced apple and cinnamon sticks are added in cold water; it gets a slightly fizzy and earthy taste 

