Aditi Singh
lifestyle
APRIL 22, 2024
10 Best Detox Water Options For Summers
Slices of lemon and fresh mint leaves added in cold water for a refreshing drink
Lemon and Mint
Here, thinly sliced cucumber and lime wedges are added in water for a zesty beverage
Cucumber and Lime
This refreshing amalgamation of watermelon cubes and fresh basil leaves is an invigorating option
Watermelon and Basil
Sliced strawberries and kiwi are added in cold water; the tartness of kiwi and the sweetness of strawberries offer a unique taste to the detox water
Strawberry and Kiwi
Chunks of pineapple are added in coconut water; besides its hydrating quality, it’s delectable too!
Pineapple and Coconut
Orange slices and grated ginger are mixed in water for a zesty and hydrating potion!
Orange and Ginger
Fresh blueberries and a sprig of lavender is added in water for a fruitilicious burst in your detox drink
Blueberry and Lavender
Raspberry and Rosemary
Raspberries and a few sprigs of rosemary added in cold water for a floral and fruity taste
Grapefruit and Rose
It’s as refreshing as it sounds; grapefruit slices and dried rose petals are mixed in water
Apple and Cinnamon Detox Water
Thinly sliced apple and cinnamon sticks are added in cold water; it gets a slightly fizzy and earthy taste
