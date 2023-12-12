Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
December 12, 2023
10 best fatherhood quotes
“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me.” - Jim Valvano
#1
Image Source: Pexels
“Fathering is not something perfect men do, but something that perfects the man.” - Frank Pittman
#2
Image Source: Pexels
“One of the greatest lessons I learned from my dad was to make sure your children know that you love them." - Al Roker
#3
Image Source: Pexels
“A father is the man who can change a world he will not be part of by building the tiny human that is part of him.” - Craig D. Lounsbrough
#4
Image Source: Pexels
“When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” - Linda Poindexter
#5
Image Source: Pexels
“One of the greatest titles in the world is parent, and one of the biggest blessings in the world is to be one.” - Jim DeMint
#6
Image Source: Pexels
“My father didn’t tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it.” - Clarence Budington Kelland
#7
Image Source: Pexels
“Fathers just have a way of putting everything together.” - Erika Cosby
#8
Image Source: Pexels
“A good father is one whose only reason for putting down a laughing baby is to pick up a crying one.” - Linda Poindexter
#9
Image Source: Pexels
“I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection.” - Sigmund Freud
#10
Image Source: Pexels
