Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

December 12, 2023

10 best fatherhood quotes

“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me.” - Jim Valvano

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

“Fathering is not something perfect men do, but something that perfects the man.” - Frank Pittman

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

“One of the greatest lessons I learned from my dad was to make sure your children know that you love them." - Al Roker

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

“A father is the man who can change a world he will not be part of by building the tiny human that is part of him.” - Craig D. Lounsbrough

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

“When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” - Linda Poindexter

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

“One of the greatest titles in the world is parent, and one of the biggest blessings in the world is to be one.” - Jim DeMint

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

“My father didn’t tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it.” - Clarence Budington Kelland

#7

Image Source: Pexels

“Fathers just have a way of putting everything together.” - Erika Cosby

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

“A good father is one whose only reason for putting down a laughing baby is to pick up a crying one.” - Linda Poindexter

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

“I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection.” - Sigmund Freud

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here