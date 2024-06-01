Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 01, 2024

10 Best fiction books to read

Read this book to follow the story of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy as they overcome misunderstandings and societal pressures 

Pride and Prejudice

Enter a world where Winston Smith fights against a controlling government to seek truth and freedom

1984

With this interesting book, experience the drama of love, sacrifice, and revolution in London and Paris

A Tale of Two Cities

Feel the chills, when ten strangers on a secluded island were mysteriously killed off one by one, revealing their dark secret

And Then There Were none

Join the journey with Santiago, a shepherd boy, as he seeks treasure, and discovers the true meaning of life

The Alchemist

Enter the glamorous and tragic world of a millionaire- Jay Gatsby as he pursues his American dream amidst moral decay and disillusionment

The Great Gatsby

Witness the injustice and moral growth through the eyes of Scout Finch in the racially charged American South

To Kill a Mockingbird

Experience the passionate and vengeful love story of Heathcliff's love-hate relationship with Catherine 

Wuthering Heights

The Handmaid- Tale

Enter a world where the lead has been taken away from her husband and daughter to get trained to become a handmaid

Explore and understand the struggles of Holdren Caulfield as he searches for meaning in a world he sees as phony

The Catcher in the Rye

