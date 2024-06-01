Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 01, 2024
10 Best fiction books to read
Read this book to follow the story of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy as they overcome misunderstandings and societal pressures
Pride and Prejudice
Image Source: Freepik
Enter a world where Winston Smith fights against a controlling government to seek truth and freedom
1984
Image Source: Freepik
With this interesting book, experience the drama of love, sacrifice, and revolution in London and Paris
A Tale of Two Cities
Image Source: Freepik
Feel the chills, when ten strangers on a secluded island were mysteriously killed off one by one, revealing their dark secret
And Then There Were none
Image Source: Freepik
Join the journey with Santiago, a shepherd boy, as he seeks treasure, and discovers the true meaning of life
Image Source: Freepik
The Alchemist
Enter the glamorous and tragic world of a millionaire- Jay Gatsby as he pursues his American dream amidst moral decay and disillusionment
The Great Gatsby
Image Source: Freepik
Witness the injustice and moral growth through the eyes of Scout Finch in the racially charged American South
To Kill a Mockingbird
Image Source: Freepik
Experience the passionate and vengeful love story of Heathcliff's love-hate relationship with Catherine
Wuthering Heights
Image Source: Freepik
The Handmaid- Tale
Image Source: Freepik
Enter a world where the lead has been taken away from her husband and daughter to get trained to become a handmaid
Explore and understand the struggles of Holdren Caulfield as he searches for meaning in a world he sees as phony
The Catcher in the Rye
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.