10 Best films directed by Karan Johar

 A lavish family drama featuring an ensemble cast, exploring the complexities of relationships and the importance of familial bonds

 Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 

A beloved romantic drama about friendship, love, and second chances, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 

Shah Rukh Khan shines as an autistic man on a quest to spread a message of peace and fight prejudice post 9/11

My Name is Khan 

This contemporary romance navigates the intricacies of unrequited love, friendship, and heartbreak, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil 

An exploration of complex relationships and societal norms, challenging traditional notions of marriage, with a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna 

 Karan Johar's directorial debut introduces fresh faces in a coming-of-age drama set in a high school, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan

Student of the Year

While not a full-length feature film, Karan Johar directed one of the segments in this anthology film celebrating 100 years of Indian cinema. His segment, titled Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh, explores themes of love, acceptance, and societal norms

Bombay Talkies

 This emotional rollercoaster, co-produced by Dharma Productions, tells a poignant tale of love and sacrifice, with Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles

 Kal Ho Naa Ho 

A breezy romantic comedy challenging stereotypes, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra, with a progressive portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters

 Dostana

Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani

Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, a blockbuster hit of 2023, features the dynamic duo of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, entertaining audiences with their electrifying chemistry and heartfelt performances

