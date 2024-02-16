10 Best films directed by Karan Johar

A lavish family drama featuring an ensemble cast, exploring the complexities of relationships and the importance of familial bonds
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Image source- IMDb
A beloved romantic drama about friendship, love, and second chances, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji
Image source- IMDb
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Shah Rukh Khan shines as an autistic man on a quest to spread a message of peace and fight prejudice post 9/11
Image source- IMDb
My Name is Khan
This contemporary romance navigates the intricacies of unrequited love, friendship, and heartbreak, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Image source- IMDb
An exploration of complex relationships and societal norms, challenging traditional notions of marriage, with a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
Image source- IMDb
Karan Johar's directorial debut introduces fresh faces in a coming-of-age drama set in a high school, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Varun Dhawan
Student of the Year
Image source- IMDb
While not a full-length feature film, Karan Johar directed one of the segments in this anthology film celebrating 100 years of Indian cinema. His segment, titled Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh, explores themes of love, acceptance, and societal norms
Bombay Talkies
Image source- IMDb
This emotional rollercoaster, co-produced by Dharma Productions, tells a poignant tale of love and sacrifice, with Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Image source- IMDb
A breezy romantic comedy challenging stereotypes, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra, with a progressive portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters
Dostana
Image source- IMDb
Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani
Image source- IMDb
Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, a blockbuster hit of 2023, features the dynamic duo of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, entertaining audiences with their electrifying chemistry and heartfelt performances