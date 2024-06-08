Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
JUNE 08, 2024
10 Best Flea Markets In India
One of the most famous markets in Mumbai, this flea market is a haven for fashionistas, food lovers, and accessory connoisseurs
Colaba Causeway, Mumbai
A bustling and cheap market that’ll offer you trendy and high-end fashion at absolutely cheap prices
Sarojini Nagar, Delhi
From mojdis to bedsheets and quilts to puppets, this place is a treasure trove of Rajasthani culture
Bapu Bazaar, Jaipur
Dotted with delectable puchka stalls and roll joints, this market is one of India’s oldest flea markets and will offer you affordable stuff
New Market, Kolkata
As the name suggests, this place is famous for its bangles and jewelry, situated near Charminar
Laad Bazaar, Hyderabad
Near Anjuna Beach, this market offers a variety of products at cheap rates and is adorned with a great and vibrant vibe
Anjuna Flea Market, Goa
Delhi’s handicraft haven, this place is filled with vibrant stalls amidst a colorful arrangement
Delhi Haat, Delhi
It is situated near Mall Road, known for its Tibetan handicrafts, carpets, souvenirs, and local delicacies
Tibetan Market, Darjeeling
This weekly market is situated along the banks of the Sabarmati River, selling a variety of products at reasonable prices
Ravivari Bazaar, Ahmedabad
Lal Bazaar Road, Gangtok
This bustling road is filled with strolling tourists in search of local items, from souvenirs to apparel; it’s a heaven for shopaholics
