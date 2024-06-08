Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

JUNE 08, 2024

10 Best Flea Markets In India


One of the most famous markets in Mumbai, this flea market is a haven for fashionistas, food lovers, and accessory connoisseurs

 Colaba Causeway, Mumbai

A bustling and cheap market that’ll offer you trendy and high-end fashion at absolutely cheap prices 

 Sarojini Nagar, Delhi

From mojdis to bedsheets and quilts to puppets, this place is a treasure trove of Rajasthani culture

 Bapu Bazaar, Jaipur

Dotted with delectable puchka stalls and roll joints, this market is one of India’s oldest flea markets and will offer you affordable stuff 

 New Market, Kolkata

As the name suggests, this place is famous for its bangles and jewelry, situated near Charminar 

Laad Bazaar, Hyderabad

Near Anjuna Beach, this market offers a variety of products at cheap rates and is adorned with a great and vibrant vibe 

 Anjuna Flea Market, Goa

Delhi’s handicraft haven, this place is filled with vibrant stalls amidst a colorful arrangement

 Delhi Haat, Delhi

It is situated near Mall Road, known for its Tibetan handicrafts, carpets, souvenirs, and local delicacies

 Tibetan Market, Darjeeling

This weekly market is situated along the banks of the Sabarmati River, selling a variety of products at reasonable prices

Ravivari Bazaar, Ahmedabad

 Lal Bazaar Road, Gangtok

This bustling road is filled with strolling tourists in search of local items, from souvenirs to apparel; it’s a heaven for shopaholics 

