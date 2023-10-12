Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

OCTOBER 12, 2023

10 best game ideas for couples

Relevant from ancient times, this is a top-notch game to enjoy in the nighttime with your partner 

Card Games

It's a joyful yet intelligent game to play, to play this game romantically you can include some sexy or endearing words 

Scrabble

This game is the most immaculate way to find out the secrets of your partner, if they pick the truth then you can ask anything, and in case of a dare you, can make them perform the task of your wish 

Truth Or Dare

Just gaze into the eyes of your beloved without blinking to play this most romantic game ever 

Stare into My Eyes

If you're in the early stage of your relationship then this is the perfect game to learn more about your partner

This Or That

Board games are the best way to entertain yourself on lazy weekends 

Board Games

This is the ideal game to play with your love after a stressful day as it will not only boost your mood but also help you to be more open with each other 

You Laugh, You Lose

A treasure hunt is a classic way to surprise your partner, so plan a gift and see if they can find it or not 

Treasure hunt

To play this prankish game, ring the doorbell of an unknown house and run as fast as you can 

Ring the Bell

This intellectual game is perfect to play with your sweetheart at a trivia night, all you need to do is say the name of a city or county, and the other person has to continue with the last alphabet of the name you said 

Atlas

