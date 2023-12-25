Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

December 25, 2023

10 best gifts for traveler friends

A travel backpack is essential for your globetrotting friends. They would surely appreciate a practical and durable bag

 A Backpack

Image Source: Pexels

Who doesn't want some extra power while on the move? A portable charger can come in very handy for travelers

A Power Bank 

Image Source: Pexels

A Travel Pillow Neck pillows that provide support are a must for long journeys. Your road warrior friends will love this gift

Travel Pillow

Image Source: Pexels

Consider getting them a guidebook or memoir of a place they plan to visit. This will help enrich their trip

Travel Books 

Image Source: Pexels

 If you can afford it, pre-book a hotel stay or flight as a surprise gift. It allows them to enjoy the trip without worrying about expenses

 Book their flights 

Image Source: Pexels

Gift them useful clothing items like a scarf, quick-dry T-shirts, comfy track pants or anti-slip flip flops

Clothing items 

Image Source: Pexels

Noise-Canceling Earphones Wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation will allow your friends to access music/podcasts 

Earplugs

Image Source: Pexels

Sunglasses that provide UV and glare protection can make excellent gifts for wanderlust friends who love the outdoors

 Goggles 

Image Source: Pexels

A classy passport holder is a travel essential that frequent jetsetters will appreciate. Secure their documents in style

Passport Wallet

Image Source: Pexels

For the female explorer who wants to look polished while on the go, gift a convenient, TSA-approved makeup case

Portable Make-up box 

Image Source: Pexels

