Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 25, 2023
10 best gifts for traveler friends
A travel backpack is essential for your globetrotting friends. They would surely appreciate a practical and durable bag
A Backpack
Image Source: Pexels
Who doesn't want some extra power while on the move? A portable charger can come in very handy for travelers
A Power Bank
Image Source: Pexels
A Travel Pillow Neck pillows that provide support are a must for long journeys. Your road warrior friends will love this gift
Travel Pillow
Image Source: Pexels
Consider getting them a guidebook or memoir of a place they plan to visit. This will help enrich their trip
Travel Books
Image Source: Pexels
If you can afford it, pre-book a hotel stay or flight as a surprise gift. It allows them to enjoy the trip without worrying about expenses
Book their flights
Image Source: Pexels
Gift them useful clothing items like a scarf, quick-dry T-shirts, comfy track pants or anti-slip flip flops
Clothing items
Image Source: Pexels
Noise-Canceling Earphones Wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation will allow your friends to access music/podcasts
Earplugs
Image Source: Pexels
Sunglasses that provide UV and glare protection can make excellent gifts for wanderlust friends who love the outdoors
Goggles
Image Source: Pexels
A classy passport holder is a travel essential that frequent jetsetters will appreciate. Secure their documents in style
Passport Wallet
Image Source: Pexels
For the female explorer who wants to look polished while on the go, gift a convenient, TSA-approved makeup case
Portable Make-up box
Image Source: Pexels
