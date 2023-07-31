Heading 3

10 best google chrome extensions

The Evernote web clipper allows you to save web pages, articles, and PDFs to your Evernote account

Evernote web clipper

Tab Wrangler keeps Chrome tabs manageable by automatically closing unused tabs

Tab Wrangler

Momentum helps you focus on your browsing goals. It replaces your tab page with a personal dashboard

Momentum

Awesome screenshot takes screenshots and more. It also has options like capturing the visible screen, the whole page, or just a selected area

Awesome screenshot

Grammarly

It is a spell checker and editor in one extension

Google translate

Google Translate helps translate text without the hassle of copy-pasting text into the website

Forest is an extension that helps you stay focused at work through horticulture incentives

Forest

Keepa is an extension that adds price history charts to Amazon sites and notifies you on price drops

Keepa

Adblock plus

Adblock plus is a free and open source browser extension to block ads and filter content

It is a useful chrome extension that helps you stay focused on your tasks and reduce stress by listening to background music

Noisli

