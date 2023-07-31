Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 31, 2023
10 best google chrome extensions
The Evernote web clipper allows you to save web pages, articles, and PDFs to your Evernote account
Evernote web clipper
Tab Wrangler keeps Chrome tabs manageable by automatically closing unused tabs
Tab Wrangler
Momentum helps you focus on your browsing goals. It replaces your tab page with a personal dashboard
Momentum
Awesome screenshot takes screenshots and more. It also has options like capturing the visible screen, the whole page, or just a selected area
Awesome screenshot
Grammarly
It is a spell checker and editor in one extension
Google translate
Google Translate helps translate text without the hassle of copy-pasting text into the website
Forest is an extension that helps you stay focused at work through horticulture incentives
Forest
Keepa is an extension that adds price history charts to Amazon sites and notifies you on price drops
Keepa
Adblock plus
Adblock plus is a free and open source browser extension to block ads and filter content
It is a useful chrome extension that helps you stay focused on your tasks and reduce stress by listening to background music
Noisli
