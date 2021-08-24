AUGUST 24, 2021
10 Best Grooming tips for men
One of the important habits that every man must get into is the habit of either triweekly, or even fortnightly visits to the barber’s
For men with thicker, unruly hair, consider pomade and waxes as your best friends! And the finer-headed ones can go for lighter products
Simply using a flannel to slough away dead skin won’t make it through; instead go for natural scrubbing agents like apricot kernels or oats
Believe it or not but maintaining your facial fuzz is essential, and a decent beard trimmer will keep unchecked neck hair at bay
Before going for a shave, prep up your skin with a shave oil that will help the razor smoothly glide. Or soak the blades in warm water to reduce redness and irritation
In order to eliminate dark circles, use an eye cream or a roll-on or preferably go to bed early!
Trimming your nails once a week is a basic tip that we cannot emphasise more! And to soothe the flaky skin around the nail bed, treat it with moisturiser
Whenever you step out, ensure that you have slathered enough sunscreen to protect your skin against UV rays
Or you can also include a light SPF 30 moisturiser in your daily grooming routine for nourishment and protection
As opposed to the common belief of shampooing once a week, experts suggest that frequent shampooing is necessary to clean the collected sweat and dirt
