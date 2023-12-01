Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
December 01, 2023
10 best hair colors for dusky skins
Browns are unquestionably the ideal shade for medium to dark skin tones. It's incredibly formal at the same time remarkably gorgeous
Caramel Brown
Image Source: Pexels
Dusky beauties can exceptionally slay this shade creating a strong and bold vibe to their persona
Wine red
Image Source: Pexels
Dying hair into golden or honey highlights can add a different radiance to your chocolatey skin
Sunkissed highlights
Image Source: Pexels
Create a chic and sophisticated vibe on your hair with this ravishing hue
Midnight Blue
Image Source: Pexels
This cute and sassy dye creates an extra charm on dusky to medium skins
Pastel Pink
Image Source: Pexels
Having a subtle radiation of red and purple this colour looks marvelous on the dusky beauties
Burgundy
Image Source: Pexels
Look exquisite in the dark skins, this color will create a vibrant summer vibe on the look
Honey
Image Source: Pexels
Opt for this color to give the hair an elegant and subtle look
Chocolate
Image Source: Pexels
Available in the best warmer to cooler shades this color gracefully compliment medium to dark skin tones
Cream blond
Image Source: Pexels
As a dusky beauty if you're wanna try some stunning yet funky hair colors then this is the perfect choice
Lavender
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.