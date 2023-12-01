Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

10 best hair colors for dusky skins

Browns are unquestionably the ideal shade for medium to dark skin tones. It's incredibly formal at the same time remarkably gorgeous 

Caramel Brown

Image Source: Pexels

Dusky beauties can exceptionally slay this shade creating a strong and bold vibe to their persona 

Wine red

Image Source: Pexels

Dying hair into golden or honey highlights can add a different radiance to your chocolatey skin 

Sunkissed highlights 

Image Source: Pexels

Create a chic and sophisticated vibe on your hair with this ravishing hue 

Midnight Blue

Image Source: Pexels

This cute and sassy dye creates an extra charm on dusky to medium skins 

Pastel Pink 

Image Source: Pexels

Having a subtle radiation of red and purple this colour looks marvelous on the dusky beauties 

Burgundy

Image Source: Pexels

Look exquisite in the dark skins, this color will create a vibrant summer vibe on the look 

Honey 

Image Source: Pexels

Opt for this color to give the hair an elegant and subtle look 

Chocolate

Image Source: Pexels

Available in the best warmer to cooler shades this color gracefully compliment medium to dark skin tones 

Cream blond 

Image Source: Pexels

As a dusky beauty if you're wanna try some stunning yet funky hair colors then this is the perfect choice 

Lavender

Image Source: Pexels

