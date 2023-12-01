Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
December 01, 2023
10 best hair colors for light-skin
Available varieties of tones red naturally add royalty light skin
Red
Image Source: Pexels
Easy to maintain this simple yet glamorous hue looks marvelous on pale skin
Ash Brown
Image Source: Pexels
Get a cheek and subtle look with ravishing shade. Using this color as a highlighter is also an excellent choice
Warm Blonde
Image Source: Pexels
Comprising the hit of orange and blond, this gorgeous shade gracefully makes the milky skin glow
Honey Brown
Image Source: Pexels
Blended in the shades of brown and orange, this vibrant hair color will exceptionally flatter light skin tones
Cinnamon Hair
Image Source: Pexels
Opt for this classy dye to make your hair look simply elegant
Pastel Blue
Image Source: Pexels
In case you want to give a cheerful and funky touch to your look this shade is nothing but perfect
Peach Hair
Image Source: Pexels
Light skin beauties can unquestionably slay with this simple yet elegant color
Jet black
Image Source: Pexels
These metallic shades naturally complement light-skin
Copper & Silver
Image Source: Pexels
Dying hair in this subtle hue will create a classy and sophisticated vibe in the pale tones
Muted Purple
Image Source: Pexels
