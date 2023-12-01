Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

December 01, 2023

10 best hair colors for light-skin

Available varieties of tones red naturally add royalty light skin 

Red

Image Source: Pexels

Easy to maintain this simple yet glamorous hue looks marvelous on pale skin

Ash Brown

Image Source: Pexels

Get a cheek and subtle look with ravishing shade. Using this color as a highlighter is also an excellent choice 

Warm Blonde

Image Source: Pexels

Comprising the hit of orange and blond, this gorgeous shade gracefully makes the milky skin glow

Honey Brown

Image Source: Pexels

Blended in the shades of brown and orange, this vibrant hair color will exceptionally flatter light skin tones

Cinnamon Hair 

Image Source: Pexels

Opt for this classy dye to make your hair look simply elegant 

Pastel Blue

Image Source: Pexels

In case you want to give a cheerful and funky touch to your look this shade is nothing but perfect 

Peach Hair

Image Source: Pexels

Light skin beauties can unquestionably slay with this simple yet elegant color 

Jet black

Image Source: Pexels

These metallic shades naturally complement light-skin 

Copper & Silver 

Image Source: Pexels

Dying hair in this subtle hue will create a classy and sophisticated vibe in the pale tones 

Muted Purple

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here