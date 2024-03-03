Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Travel
March 03, 2024
10 best Hiking quotes
“Do the difficult things while they are easy and do the great things while they are small. The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step” – Lao Tzu
#1
“Two roads diverged in a wood and I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference” – Robert Frost
#2
#3
“No bird soars to high if he soars with his own wings” – William Blake
“There are no shortcuts to any place worth going” – Beverly Sills
#4
“We don’t stop hiking because we grow old, we grow old because we stop hiking” – Finis Mitchell
#5
“We move through this world on paths laid down long before we are born” – Robert Moor
#6
“Keep Your Face Always Towards The Sunshine, And Shadows Will Fall Behind You” – Walt Whitman
#7
“The biggest reality check you’ll get amongst mountains is realizing how small you are” - Anonymous
#8
“Every mountaintop is within reach if you just keep climbing” – Barry Finlay
#9
“When the sun is shining I can do anything; no mountain is too high, no trouble too difficult to overcome” – Wilma Rudolph
#10
