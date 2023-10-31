Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Travel

october 31, 2023

10 best hill stations in India

The enchanting beauty of Manali is famous for attracting an immense number of travelers over the years. If you're a fan of trekking then do not overlook this place

Image: Pexels

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

For captivating valley and incredible tourist spots like Elephant Falls, and Umiam Lake this place is adored by sightseers 

Image: Pexels

Shillong, Meghalaya 

Get a panoramic view of the magical mountains in this popular hill station in India 

Image: Pexels

Gangtok, Sikkim

Identified for its tranquillity and astonishing views, you can visit some magnificent Tibetan monasteries at this site 

Image: Pexels

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Regarded as one of the most-visited spots in India, this place is ideal for taking an adventurous bike ride with your friends 

Image: Pexels

Leh Ladakh

Known as the ‘Lake District of India,’ this place includes some marvelous tourist spots like Naini Peak, Snow View, Tiffin Top, and Naini Lake

Image: Pexels

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Located 34 km away from Dehradun, you'll be absolutely charmed by the scenic beauty of this place 

Image: Pexels

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

One of the renowned tourist places of India, it is home to the highest gondola in the world

Image: Pexels

Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

Notable as the greatest tea cultivation center in the world, the ravishing beauty of this place cannot be described in words 

Image: Pexels

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Home to an ample temple the divine beauty of this majestic place will mesmerize you 

Image: Pexels

Chamba, Himachal Pradesh

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here