Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Travel
october 31, 2023
10 best hill stations in India
The enchanting beauty of Manali is famous for attracting an immense number of travelers over the years. If you're a fan of trekking then do not overlook this place
Image: Pexels
Manali, Himachal Pradesh
For captivating valley and incredible tourist spots like Elephant Falls, and Umiam Lake this place is adored by sightseers
Image: Pexels
Shillong, Meghalaya
Get a panoramic view of the magical mountains in this popular hill station in India
Image: Pexels
Gangtok, Sikkim
Identified for its tranquillity and astonishing views, you can visit some magnificent Tibetan monasteries at this site
Image: Pexels
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Regarded as one of the most-visited spots in India, this place is ideal for taking an adventurous bike ride with your friends
Image: Pexels
Leh Ladakh
Known as the ‘Lake District of India,’ this place includes some marvelous tourist spots like Naini Peak, Snow View, Tiffin Top, and Naini Lake
Image: Pexels
Nainital, Uttarakhand
Located 34 km away from Dehradun, you'll be absolutely charmed by the scenic beauty of this place
Image: Pexels
Mussoorie, Uttarakhand
One of the renowned tourist places of India, it is home to the highest gondola in the world
Image: Pexels
Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir
Notable as the greatest tea cultivation center in the world, the ravishing beauty of this place cannot be described in words
Image: Pexels
Darjeeling, West Bengal
Home to an ample temple the divine beauty of this majestic place will mesmerize you
Image: Pexels
Chamba, Himachal Pradesh
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.