Priyanshi Shah
Travel
june 04, 2024
10 Best Hill Stations near Chennai
Famous for its adventure sports like paragliding, and trekking, Yelagiri offers stunning views of lakes, valleys, and waterfalls
Yelagiri
Located in the Shevaroys range, Yercaud is known for its serene lakes, botanical gardens, and rich biodiversity
Yercaud
This hill station offers breathtaking viewpoints, lakes, and environmental parks, where every adventure enthusiast can enjoy
Horsley Hills
This scenic, Koli Hills is like a paradise for nature lovers with its waterfalls, floral, and fauna, making it a must-visit destination
Koli Hills
Known as the Kashmir of South India, Munnar mesmerizes visitors with its tea plantations, waterfalls, and mist-covered hills
Munnar
Kodaikanal charms tourists with its lush greenery, lakes, and waterfalls, a perfect retreat for those seeking calmness in natural beauty
Kodaikanal
Known for its misty hills, coffee plantations, and wildlife, Coorg enchants visitors with its pleasant climate
Coorg
Meghmalai boasts wavy mountain ranges, waterfalls, and diverse wildlife, and is a perfect destination for couples
Meghmalai
Located in the Nilgiris, Coonoor offers picturesque landscapes, tea gardens, and trekking trails, is best to enjoy the serene atmosphere
Coonoor
Set amidst the Western Ghats, Valparai attracts visitors with its tea plantation, forests, and waterfalls
Valparai
