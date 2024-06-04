Heading 3

10 Best Hill Stations near Chennai

Famous for its adventure sports like paragliding, and trekking, Yelagiri offers stunning views of lakes, valleys, and waterfalls

Yelagiri

Image Credits: Freepik

Located in the Shevaroys range, Yercaud is known for its serene lakes, botanical gardens, and rich biodiversity

Yercaud

Image Credits: Freepik

This hill station offers breathtaking viewpoints, lakes, and environmental parks, where every adventure enthusiast can enjoy

Horsley Hills

Image Credits: Freepik

This scenic, Koli Hills is like a paradise for nature lovers with its waterfalls, floral, and fauna, making it a must-visit destination

Koli Hills

Image Credits: Freepik

Known as the Kashmir of South India, Munnar mesmerizes visitors with its tea plantations, waterfalls, and mist-covered hills

Munnar

Image Credits: Freepik

Kodaikanal charms tourists with its lush greenery, lakes, and waterfalls, a perfect retreat for those seeking calmness in natural beauty

Kodaikanal

Image Credits: Freepik

Known for its misty hills, coffee plantations, and wildlife, Coorg enchants visitors with its pleasant climate

Coorg

Image Credits: Freepik

Meghmalai boasts wavy mountain ranges, waterfalls, and diverse wildlife, and is a perfect destination for couples

Meghmalai

Image Credits: Freepik

Located in the Nilgiris, Coonoor offers picturesque landscapes, tea gardens, and trekking trails, is best to enjoy the serene atmosphere

Coonoor

Image Credits: Freepik

Set amidst the Western Ghats, Valparai attracts visitors with its tea plantation, forests, and waterfalls

Valparai

Image Credits: Freepik

