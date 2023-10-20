Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

OCTOBER 20, 2023

10 best historical places in India

An epitome of love and devotion, this place is one of the seven wonders of the world

Taj Mahal, Agra

Image Source: Pexels 

Constructed by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan this place is one of the remarkable historical spots of India 

Red Fort, Delhi

Image Source: Pexels 

Commissioned in the 6th century, the second oldest reference of the number zero is engraved in this enchanted citadel 

Gwalior Fort, Madhya Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels 

Designed in the shape of the crown of Lord Krishna, the 'Palace of Winds’ contains 953 intricate windows

Hawa Mahal, Jaipur

Image Source: Pexels 

Built by Emperor Ashoka the Great this site is considered one of the most religious hubs of Buddhism 

Sanchi Stupa, Madhya Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels 

Features the most exquisite architecture of ancient India this place was built by the great ruler of the Ganga dynasty King Narasimhadeva I

Konark Temple, Odisha

Image Source: Pexels 

This captivating monument was commissioned by then-Viceroy Lord Curzon, this place consists of many interesting weapons, paintings, sculptures, and, artifacts 

Victoria Memorial, Kolkata

Image Source: Pexels 

Located in Rajpath of Delhi this iconic place was built in honor of 82,000 soldiers who fought in World War One

India Gate, Delhi

Image Source: Pexels 

Regarded one of the most visited spiritual spots in India this majestic temple is made with pure gold and marble 

Golden Temple, Punjab

Image Source: Pexels 

This famous historical site is named after the first Muslim ruler of North India, Qutb-ud-din Aibak 

Qutub Minar, Delhi

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here