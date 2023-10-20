Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 20, 2023
10 best historical places in India
An epitome of love and devotion, this place is one of the seven wonders of the world
Taj Mahal, Agra
Image Source: Pexels
Constructed by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan this place is one of the remarkable historical spots of India
Red Fort, Delhi
Image Source: Pexels
Commissioned in the 6th century, the second oldest reference of the number zero is engraved in this enchanted citadel
Gwalior Fort, Madhya Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
Designed in the shape of the crown of Lord Krishna, the 'Palace of Winds’ contains 953 intricate windows
Hawa Mahal, Jaipur
Image Source: Pexels
Built by Emperor Ashoka the Great this site is considered one of the most religious hubs of Buddhism
Sanchi Stupa, Madhya Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
Features the most exquisite architecture of ancient India this place was built by the great ruler of the Ganga dynasty King Narasimhadeva I
Konark Temple, Odisha
Image Source: Pexels
This captivating monument was commissioned by then-Viceroy Lord Curzon, this place consists of many interesting weapons, paintings, sculptures, and, artifacts
Victoria Memorial, Kolkata
Image Source: Pexels
Located in Rajpath of Delhi this iconic place was built in honor of 82,000 soldiers who fought in World War One
India Gate, Delhi
Image Source: Pexels
Regarded one of the most visited spiritual spots in India this majestic temple is made with pure gold and marble
Golden Temple, Punjab
Image Source: Pexels
This famous historical site is named after the first Muslim ruler of North India, Qutb-ud-din Aibak
Qutub Minar, Delhi
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.