OCTOBER 10, 2023
10 best housewarming plant gifts
Known for its air-purifying qualities and low maintenance
Snake Plant
Image: Pexels
Offers a lovely scent and can be grown indoors or outdoors
Lavender
Image: Pexels
Known for its elegant white blooms and air-purifying properties
Peace Lily
Image: Pexels
Thought to bring good luck and prosperity
Money Plant
Image: Pexels
These come in various shapes and sizes, and they're easy to care for
Succulents
Image: Pexels
Adds a touch of elegance and style to any space
Fiddle Leaf Fig
Image: Pexels
Known for its soothing properties and is easy to care for
Aloe Vera
Image: Pexels
Symbolizes good luck and prosperity
Jade Plant
Image: Pexels
A collection of basil, rosemary, mint, and other herbs can be both decorative and useful
Herb Garden
Image: Pexels
A classic choice for its beauty and elegance
Orchid
Image: Pexels
