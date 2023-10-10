Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 10, 2023

10 best housewarming plant gifts

Known for its air-purifying qualities and low maintenance

Snake Plant

Image: Pexels

Offers a lovely scent and can be grown indoors or outdoors

Lavender

Image: Pexels

Known for its elegant white blooms and air-purifying properties

Peace Lily

Image: Pexels

Thought to bring good luck and prosperity

Money Plant

Image: Pexels

These come in various shapes and sizes, and they're easy to care for

Succulents

Image: Pexels

Adds a touch of elegance and style to any space

Fiddle Leaf Fig

Image: Pexels

Known for its soothing properties and is easy to care for

Aloe Vera

Image: Pexels

Symbolizes good luck and prosperity

Jade Plant

Image: Pexels

A collection of basil, rosemary, mint, and other herbs can be both decorative and useful

Herb Garden

Image: Pexels

A classic choice for its beauty and elegance

Orchid

Image: Pexels

