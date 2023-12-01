Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
December 01, 2023
10 best Indian chutneys
Refreshing and flavorful, this chutney goes perfectly with crispy parathas or vegetable pakoras
Mint and coriander chutney
It's a South Indian staple, perfect with dosa, idli, and more. Simple and enhances any dish!
Coconut chutney
A cross-regional delight, blending tomatoes and dried red chilies, tamarind gives a tangy taste
Tomato chutney
A spicy delight from Rajasthan featuring the quintessential garlic flavor. Best made using a silbatta (grinding stone) for an earthy taste
Garlic and chilli chutney
A beloved street food accompaniment found across India. Pairs well with Pani Puri, Aloo Tikki, and Dahi Bhalle
Tamarind and date chutney
This lip-smacking blend popular in Southern India is used in various recipes and gravies
Peanut chutney
Tangy and rich in vitamin C, don't forget to add sugar for balance. Good for skin, hair, and overall health
Amla chutney
Prepared pre-monsoon, this chutney combines distinct flavors. Versatile and couples well with any dish
Raw mango chutney
It is prepared out of roasted cashews, chickpeas, and grated coconut
Cashew nut chutney
A Southern Indian specialty using pineapple, perfect for those who prefer a non-spicy option. Ideal with seafood
Pineapple chutney
