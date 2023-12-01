Heading 3

10 best Indian chutneys

Refreshing and flavorful, this chutney goes perfectly with crispy parathas or vegetable pakoras

Mint and coriander chutney

It's a South Indian staple, perfect with dosa, idli, and more. Simple and enhances any dish!

Coconut chutney

A cross-regional delight, blending tomatoes and dried red chilies, tamarind gives a tangy taste

Tomato chutney 

A spicy delight from Rajasthan featuring the quintessential garlic flavor. Best made using a silbatta (grinding stone) for an earthy taste

Garlic and chilli chutney

A beloved street food accompaniment found across India. Pairs well with Pani Puri, Aloo Tikki, and Dahi Bhalle

Tamarind and date chutney

This lip-smacking blend popular in Southern India is used in various recipes and gravies

Peanut chutney

Tangy and rich in vitamin C, don't forget to add sugar for balance. Good for skin, hair, and overall health

Amla chutney 

Prepared pre-monsoon, this chutney combines distinct flavors. Versatile and couples well with any dish

Raw mango chutney

It is prepared out of roasted cashews, chickpeas, and grated coconut

Cashew nut chutney

A Southern Indian specialty using pineapple, perfect for those who prefer a non-spicy option. Ideal with seafood

Pineapple chutney 

