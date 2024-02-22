Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 22, 2024
10 Best Indian food combination
A delightful combination of spicy chickpeas (chole) and fried bread (bhature), often enjoyed with onions, green chilies, and a slice of lemon
Chole Bhature
Image Source: freepik
A comforting dish featuring red kidney beans cooked in a thick gravy served over steamed rice, a staple in North Indian households
Rajma Chawal
Image Source: freepik
Soft, steamed rice cakes (idli) served with a flavorful lentil-based vegetable stew (sambar), accompanied by coconut chutney, a South Indian favorite
Idli Sambar
Image Source: freepik
Crispy rice and lentil crepes filled with spiced potatoes, served with coconut chutney and sambar, a must-try South Indian delicacy
Masala Dosa with Coconut Chutney
Image Source: freepik
A spicy blend of mashed vegetables (bhaji) served with buttered bread rolls (pav), often garnished with chopped onions, coriander, and a squeeze of lime
Image Source: freepik
Pav Bhaji
Aromatic, spiced rice layered with meat or vegetables, served with a cooling yogurt-based side dish (raita), a celebrated dish across India
Biryani and Raita
Image Source: freepik
Hollow, crispy puris filled with a mixture of flavored water (pani), tamarind chutney, chaat masala, potato, and chickpeas, a popular street food
Pani Puri
Image Source: freepik
Triangular pastry filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat, served with a tangy mint chutney
Samosa with Mint Chutney
Image Source: freepik
Butter Chicken with Naan
Image Source: freepik
Tender pieces of chicken cooked in a creamy tomato-based sauce, paired with soft, pillowy naan bread, a beloved North Indian dish
Fish Curry and Rice
Image Source: freepik
Fish cooked in a spicy and tangy curry sauce, served with steamed rice, a staple in coastal regions of India like Goa, Kerala, and West Bengal
