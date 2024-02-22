Heading 3

FEBRUARY 22, 2024

10 Best Indian food combination

A delightful combination of spicy chickpeas (chole) and fried bread (bhature), often enjoyed with onions, green chilies, and a slice of lemon

Chole Bhature 

Image Source: freepik 

A comforting dish featuring red kidney beans cooked in a thick gravy served over steamed rice, a staple in North Indian households

Rajma Chawal 

Image Source: freepik 

Soft, steamed rice cakes (idli) served with a flavorful lentil-based vegetable stew (sambar), accompanied by coconut chutney, a South Indian favorite

Idli Sambar 

Image Source: freepik 

Crispy rice and lentil crepes filled with spiced potatoes, served with coconut chutney and sambar, a must-try South Indian delicacy

Masala Dosa with Coconut Chutney 

Image Source: freepik 

A spicy blend of mashed vegetables (bhaji) served with buttered bread rolls (pav), often garnished with chopped onions, coriander, and a squeeze of lime

Image Source: freepik 

Pav Bhaji 

Aromatic, spiced rice layered with meat or vegetables, served with a cooling yogurt-based side dish (raita), a celebrated dish across India

Biryani and Raita 

Image Source: freepik 

Hollow, crispy puris filled with a mixture of flavored water (pani), tamarind chutney, chaat masala, potato, and chickpeas, a popular street food

Pani Puri 

Image Source: freepik 

Triangular pastry filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat, served with a tangy mint chutney

Samosa with Mint Chutney 

Image Source: freepik 

Butter Chicken with Naan 

Image Source: freepik 

Tender pieces of chicken cooked in a creamy tomato-based sauce, paired with soft, pillowy naan bread, a beloved North Indian dish

Fish Curry and Rice 

Image Source: freepik 

Fish cooked in a spicy and tangy curry sauce, served with steamed rice, a staple in coastal regions of India like Goa, Kerala, and West Bengal

