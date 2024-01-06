Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

JANUARY 06, 2024

10 best Instagram captions for selfies

I tried to be normal once. Worst two minutes of my life!

#1 

Image Source: Pexels

Grow through what you go through

#2

Image Source: Pexels

I put the “pro” in procrastinate

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Another fine day ruined by responsibilities 

#4

Image Source: Pexels

You can regret a lot of things, but you’ll never regret being kind 

Image Source: Pexels

#5

Stress less and enjoy the best 

#6

Image Source: Pexels

There is sunshine in my soul today

#7

Image Source: Pexels

People will stare. Make it worth their while

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Maybe I’m born with it, maybe it’s an Instagram filter

When in doubt, pout

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here