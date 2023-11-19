Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 19, 2023

10 best instagrammable places to visit 

It is one of the most romantic places across the world for couples

Paris

Image Source: Pexels 

The capital city of Japan is home to many motels and aesthetic cafes

Tokyo

Image Source: Pexels 

You can enjoy a lavish nightlife in the city while roaming on the streets

New York

Image Source: Pexels 

Known for royal palaces and rich cultures, this place is famous for destination weddings

Udaipur

Image Source: Pexels 

It is filled with so many stunning sights that will leave you awestruck

Norway

Image Source: Pexels 

With the Hallyu wave, the craze for visiting South Korea is growing rapidly

South Korea

Image Source: Pexels 

Whether Venice or Rome, this country will offer you many astonishing experiences

Italy

Image Source: Pexels

Australia

Image Source: Pexels 

You can either enjoy coral reefs or rainforests and even beaches

It is one of the most visited destinations as Maldives is enriched with natural beauty

Maldives

Image Source: Pexels 

If you are looking for some rich and luxurious kind of travel experience, head onto Dubai 

Dubai

Image Source: Pexels 

