Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
april 01, 2024
10 best juices for healthy hair
Loaded with beta-carotene and Vitamin E, carrot juice fights free radical damage, promoting hair follicle growth, maintaining hair color
Carrot Juice
Image Source: Freepik
Packed with iron and Vitamin A and C, spinach juice supports healthy circulation, strengthens hair follicles, and stimulates hair growth
Spinach juice
Image Source: Freepik
Rich in vitamins A, C, and K, Kale juice helps in strong hair growth, collagen production, and scalp hydration
Kale juice
Image Source: Freepik
Aloe vera juice rich in vitamins, fatty acids, and amino acids, nourishes the scalp, stimulates sebum production, and strengthens hair
Aloe Vera Juice
Image Source: Freepik
Packed with antioxidants and vitamin A, cucumber juice moisturizes the scalp and strengthens hair
Image Source: Freepik
Cucumber juice
High in iron and antioxidants, beetroot juice enhances blood circulation to the scalp, reducing hair loss and promoting growth
Beetroot juice
Image Source: Freepik
Citrus fruits, rich in vitamin C and limonin, boost collagen production, induce hair growth, and support the anagen phase
Citrus juice
Image Source: Freepik
Pomegranate juice packed with vitamins C, K, and B strengthens hair structure, shields follicles from oxidative stress, and improves blood circulation
Pomegranate juice
Image Source: Freepik
Kiwi juice
Image Source: Freepik
Kiwi juice rich in vitamins C and E, along with minerals like zinc, promotes scalp health and fights free radicals
Coconut water, abundant in vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes, nourishes the scalp, enhancing blood circulation
Image Source: Freepik
Coconut juice
