Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

april 01, 2024

10 best juices for healthy hair 

Loaded with beta-carotene and Vitamin E, carrot juice fights free radical damage, promoting hair follicle growth, maintaining hair color

Carrot Juice

Packed with iron and Vitamin A and C, spinach juice supports healthy circulation, strengthens hair follicles, and stimulates hair growth

Spinach juice

Rich in vitamins A, C, and K, Kale juice helps in strong hair growth, collagen production, and scalp hydration

Kale juice

Aloe vera juice rich in vitamins, fatty acids, and amino acids, nourishes the scalp, stimulates sebum production, and strengthens hair

Aloe Vera Juice

Packed with antioxidants and vitamin A, cucumber juice moisturizes the scalp and strengthens hair

Cucumber juice

High in iron and antioxidants, beetroot juice enhances blood circulation to the scalp, reducing hair loss and promoting growth

Beetroot juice

Citrus fruits, rich in vitamin C and limonin, boost collagen production, induce hair growth, and support the anagen phase

Citrus juice

Pomegranate juice packed with vitamins C, K, and B strengthens hair structure, shields follicles from oxidative stress, and improves blood circulation

Pomegranate juice

Kiwi juice

Kiwi juice rich in vitamins C and E, along with minerals like zinc, promotes scalp health and fights free radicals

Coconut water, abundant in vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes, nourishes the scalp, enhancing blood circulation 

Coconut juice

