Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 18, 2023
10 best kissing quotes
“It's the kind of kiss that inspires stars to climb into the sky and light up the world.” - Tahereh Mafi
#1
Image: Pexels
"A kiss is a rosy dot over the 'i' of loving." - Cyrano de Bergerac
#2
Image: Pexels
“Our only kiss was like an accident- a beautiful gasoline rainbow.” - Alice Sebold
#3
Image: Pexels
“The soul that can speak through the eyes can also kiss with a gaze.” - Gustavo Adolfo Becquer
#4
Image: Pexels
“A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous.” - Ingrid Bergman
#5
Image: Pexels
“Teasing’s part of the fun that comes before kissing” - Lois Lowry
#6
Image: Pexels
“Kisses, even to the air, are beautiful.” - Drew Barrymore
#7
Image: Pexels
“A kiss is a secret which takes the lips for the ear.” - Edmond Rostand
#8
Image: Pexels
“A kiss seals two souls for a moment in time." - Levende Waters
#9
Image: Pexels
“We are all mortal until the first kiss and the second glass of wine.” - Eduardo Galeano
#10
Image: Pexels
