Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 18, 2023

10 best kissing quotes

“It's the kind of kiss that inspires stars to climb into the sky and light up the world.” - Tahereh Mafi

#1

Image: Pexels

"A kiss is a rosy dot over the 'i' of loving." - Cyrano de Bergerac

#2

Image: Pexels

“Our only kiss was like an accident- a beautiful gasoline rainbow.” - Alice Sebold

#3

Image: Pexels

“The soul that can speak through the eyes can also kiss with a gaze.” - Gustavo Adolfo Becquer

#4

Image: Pexels

“A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous.” - Ingrid Bergman

#5

Image: Pexels

“Teasing’s part of the fun that comes before kissing” - Lois Lowry

#6

Image: Pexels

“Kisses, even to the air, are beautiful.” - Drew Barrymore

#7

Image: Pexels

“A kiss is a secret which takes the lips for the ear.” - Edmond Rostand

#8

Image: Pexels

“A kiss seals two souls for a moment in time." - Levende Waters

#9

Image: Pexels

“We are all mortal until the first kiss and the second glass of wine.” - Eduardo Galeano

#10 

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here