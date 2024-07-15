Heading 3
july 15, 2024
10 best lakes near Bengaluru
Ulsoor Lake, also known as Halasuru Lake, is a historic water body situated in the heart of Bangalore
Ulsoor Lake
Image: Le Bangalore Instagram
Hebbal Lake, located in the northern part of Bangalore, is a serene water body renowned for its ecological significance and scenic beauty
Hebbal Lake
Image: Freepik
Madiwala Lake, situated in the bustling neighbourhood of Madiwala in Bangalore, is a scenic water body that serves as a tranquil oasis amidst the urban landscape
Madiwala Lake
Image: Freepik
Sankey Tank, nestled in the heart of Bangalore, is a historic water body that holds both cultural significance and ecological importance
Sankey Tank
Image: Freepik
Agara Lake, situated in the heart of Bangalore, is a scenic water body that serves as a vital lung space amidst the bustling urban landscape
Agara Lake
Image: Freepik
Bellandur Lake, located in the southeastern part of Bangalore, is the city's largest lake and a vital part of its water management system
Image: Freepik
Bellandur Lake
Kaikondrahalli Lake, situated along Sarjapur Road in Bangalore, is a shining example of successful urban lake restoration and conservation
Kaikondrahalli Lake
Image: Freepik
Hesaraghatta Lake, located on the outskirts of Bangalore is a historic man-made reservoir that has long been an important source of drinking water for the city
Hesaraghatta Lake
Image: Freepik
A serene lake with a variety of flora and fauna, ideal for a relaxing day out in nature
Puttenahalli Lake
Image: Freepik
Nagavara Lake is a popular attraction in Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, perfect for a tranquil escape from the city
Nagawara Lake
Image: Freepik
