july 15, 2024

10 best lakes near Bengaluru

Ulsoor Lake, also known as Halasuru Lake, is a historic water body situated in the heart of Bangalore

Ulsoor Lake

Image: Le Bangalore Instagram

Hebbal Lake, located in the northern part of Bangalore, is a serene water body renowned for its ecological significance and scenic beauty

Hebbal Lake

Image: Freepik

Madiwala Lake, situated in the bustling neighbourhood of Madiwala in Bangalore, is a scenic water body that serves as a tranquil oasis amidst the urban landscape

Madiwala Lake

Image: Freepik

Sankey Tank, nestled in the heart of Bangalore, is a historic water body that holds both cultural significance and ecological importance

Sankey Tank

Image: Freepik

Agara Lake, situated in the heart of Bangalore, is a scenic water body that serves as a vital lung space amidst the bustling urban landscape

Agara Lake

Image: Freepik

Bellandur Lake, located in the southeastern part of Bangalore, is the city's largest lake and a vital part of its water management system

Image: Freepik

Bellandur Lake

Kaikondrahalli Lake, situated along Sarjapur Road in Bangalore, is a shining example of successful urban lake restoration and conservation

Kaikondrahalli Lake

Image: Freepik

Hesaraghatta Lake, located on the outskirts of Bangalore is a historic man-made reservoir that has long been an important source of drinking water for the city

Hesaraghatta Lake

Image: Freepik

A serene lake with a variety of flora and fauna, ideal for a relaxing day out in nature

Puttenahalli Lake

Image: Freepik

Nagavara Lake is a popular attraction in Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, perfect for a tranquil escape from the city

Nagawara Lake

Image: Freepik

