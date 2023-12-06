Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
December 06, 2023
10 best leadership quotes
"Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower."-Steve Jobs, Apple co-founder
#1
"Do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail."- Ralph Waldo Emerson
#2
"The very essence of leadership is that you have to have vision. You can't blow an uncertain trumpet."- Theodore M.Hesburgh
#3
"A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus."- Martin Luther King Jr.
#4
"Leaders grasp nettles."- David Ogilvy
#5
“I start with the premise that the function of leadership is to produce more leaders, not more followers.”- Ralph Nader
#6
"If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader."- John Quincy Adams
#7
“Leadership is the art of giving people a platform for spreading ideas that work."- Seth Godin
#8
"Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other."- John F. Kennedy
#9
"The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The leader adjusts the sails.”- John Maxwell
#10
