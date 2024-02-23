Heading 3

 Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 23, 2024

10 Best Lehengas for 2024 shaadi season

Rashmika Mandanna looked absolutely stunning in her vibrant red lehenga, radiating elegance and charm, making her the epitome of perfection for any wedding celebration

Red Hot

Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG

Alia Bhatt dazzled in her white lehenga adorned with silver prints, exuding timeless elegance and grace

OHH that look!

Image: Alia Bhatt IG

Kriti Sanon mesmerized in her navy blue lehenga, adorned with intricate embroidery and paired with a backless blouse, exuding a perfect blend of elegance and allure

Desi Pataka

Image: Kriti Sanon IG

Rashmika Mandanna dazzled in her sleeveless red lehenga adorned with intricate prints, embodying grace and style, making it the perfect choice for a bridesmaid's ensemble

Grace and Style

Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG

In her golden and orange lehenga, Rashmika Mandanna exuded sheer sophistication and warmth, making it an exquisite choice for any wedding function

Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG

Sophistication and warmth

In her sleeveless emerald green lehenga, Rashmika Mandanna epitomized elegance and grace, showcasing timeless beauty perfect for any special occasion

Picture Perfect

Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG

Rakulpreet Singh looked ethereal in her blush-tone lehenga, radiating grace and sophistication, making it an ideal choice for the wedding season

 Blush tone

Image: Rakulpreet Singh IG

Rakulpreet Singh stunned in her multicolor blue lehenga, showcasing a truly unique and captivating combination, setting her apart as a trendsetter in the wedding season

Unique Lehenga

Image: Rakulpreet Singh IG

Cutest

Image: Rakulpreet Singh IG

Rakulpreet Singh epitomized sophistication in her pink lehenga adorned with a long jacket featuring minimalist design, exuding understated elegance

Rakulpreet Singh shimmered in her yellow shiny lehenga, exuding vibrancy and joy, a perfect choice to illuminate any wedding celebration

Shine Bright

Image: Rakulpreet Singh IG

