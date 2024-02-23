Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 23, 2024
10 Best Lehengas for 2024 shaadi season
Rashmika Mandanna looked absolutely stunning in her vibrant red lehenga, radiating elegance and charm, making her the epitome of perfection for any wedding celebration
Red Hot
Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG
Alia Bhatt dazzled in her white lehenga adorned with silver prints, exuding timeless elegance and grace
OHH that look!
Image: Alia Bhatt IG
Kriti Sanon mesmerized in her navy blue lehenga, adorned with intricate embroidery and paired with a backless blouse, exuding a perfect blend of elegance and allure
Desi Pataka
Image: Kriti Sanon IG
Rashmika Mandanna dazzled in her sleeveless red lehenga adorned with intricate prints, embodying grace and style, making it the perfect choice for a bridesmaid's ensemble
Grace and Style
Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG
In her golden and orange lehenga, Rashmika Mandanna exuded sheer sophistication and warmth, making it an exquisite choice for any wedding function
Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG
Sophistication and warmth
In her sleeveless emerald green lehenga, Rashmika Mandanna epitomized elegance and grace, showcasing timeless beauty perfect for any special occasion
Picture Perfect
Image: Rashmika Mandanna IG
Rakulpreet Singh looked ethereal in her blush-tone lehenga, radiating grace and sophistication, making it an ideal choice for the wedding season
Blush tone
Image: Rakulpreet Singh IG
Rakulpreet Singh stunned in her multicolor blue lehenga, showcasing a truly unique and captivating combination, setting her apart as a trendsetter in the wedding season
Unique Lehenga
Image: Rakulpreet Singh IG
Cutest
Image: Rakulpreet Singh IG
Rakulpreet Singh epitomized sophistication in her pink lehenga adorned with a long jacket featuring minimalist design, exuding understated elegance
Rakulpreet Singh shimmered in her yellow shiny lehenga, exuding vibrancy and joy, a perfect choice to illuminate any wedding celebration
Shine Bright
Image: Rakulpreet Singh IG
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.