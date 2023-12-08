Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
travel
December 08, 2023
10 best local dishes of Chennai
This classic non-veg cuisine is adored by every Indian
Idly
Image Source: Pexels
Never miss this delicious snack made with boiled potatoes once you visit Chennai
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Image Source: Pexels
Originating from Burma, this unique noodle is served with some colorful healthy veggies
Atho
Image Source: Pexels
Another popular South Indian dish, its thicker and more flavourful texture tastes heavenly sambar or chutney
Uthappam
Image Source: Pexels
Available in every Indian region, call it Pani puri, Golgappa, or Fuchka, this classic street food can't be missed anywhere
Pani Puri
Image Source: Pexels
Similar to pakora, this crunchy, scrumptious ball is served with a special chutney
Bhajji
Image Source: Pexels
Indulge in the sweet milky flavor of this classic dessert once you come to this tranquil region
Puttu
Image Source: Pexels
Mostly found at the seaside, this delicious snack is prepared with boiled chickpeas mixed with onions and garnished with shredded coconut
Sundal
Image Source: Pexels
Made with rice flour and served with coconut milk or a curry this South Indian delicacy is extremely popular among the locals
Idiyappam
Image Source: Pexels
This crispy platter made from rice is incredibly light and pocket-friendly
Dosa
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.