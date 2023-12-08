Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

travel

December 08, 2023

10 best local dishes of Chennai

This classic non-veg cuisine is adored by every Indian 

Idly

Image Source: Pexels 

Never miss this delicious snack made with boiled potatoes once you visit Chennai

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Image Source: Pexels 

Originating from Burma, this unique noodle is served with some colorful healthy veggies

Atho

Image Source: Pexels 

Another popular South Indian dish, its thicker and more flavourful texture tastes heavenly sambar or chutney

Uthappam

Image Source: Pexels 

Available in every Indian region, call it Pani puri, Golgappa, or Fuchka, this classic street food can't be missed anywhere 

Pani Puri

Image Source: Pexels 

Similar to pakora, this crunchy, scrumptious ball is served with a special chutney

Bhajji

Image Source: Pexels 

Indulge in the sweet milky flavor of this classic dessert once you come to this tranquil region 

Puttu

Image Source: Pexels 

Mostly found at the seaside, this delicious snack is prepared with boiled chickpeas mixed with onions and garnished with shredded coconut

Sundal

Image Source: Pexels 

Made with rice flour and served with coconut milk or a curry this South Indian delicacy is extremely popular among the locals

Idiyappam

Image Source: Pexels 

This crispy platter made from rice is incredibly light and pocket-friendly 

Dosa

Image Source: Pexels 

