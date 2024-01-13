Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 13, 2024
10 best lohri wishes
As the fire of Lohri lights up the night sky, may your life be illuminated with happiness and success. Happy Lohri!
#1
Image Source: Shutterstock
Wishing you a Lohri filled with warmth, love, and delicious bonfire treats!
#2
Image Source: Shutterstock
May the bonfire of Lohri burn away all your worries and bring you good fortune!
#3
Image Source: Shutterstock
Wishing you good times with your family on Lohri. Celebrate and dance to the beats of dhol and nagada
#4
Image Source: Shutterstock
As the flames of Lohri rise high, may your spirits soar with happiness and fulfillment. Happy Lohri!
Image Source: Shutterstock
#5
May the sweetness of rewri and gajak fill your life with sweetness and happiness. Happy Lohri!
#6
Image Source: Shutterstock
Wishing this harvest season brings happiness and prosperity to you and your family. Have a joyful celebration!
#7
Image Source: Shutterstock
May the bonfire of Lohri light up your life and bring you success in all your endeavors!
#8
Image Source: Shutterstock
#9
Image Source: Shutterstock
Thodi si masti, thoda sa pyaar
Mubaarak ho aapko, Lohri ka tyohaar
Lohri ki aag mein dahan karo saare gham
Khushiyaan aayein aapke jeevan mein har dam!
#10
Image Source: Shutterstock
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.