Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

December 07, 2023

10 best morning drinks 

Lemon gives you a healthy dose of vitamin C and helps detoxify your body at the start of the day

 Lemon Water

Image Source: Pexels 

Now, who doesn't love coffee? Wake up and have a good cup of coffee

Coffee

Image Source: Pexels 

Indians love to start their day with a cup of Tea. What about you? 

Tea

Image Source: Pexels 

You can start your day with Green tea which is considered healthier than usual Tea 

Green Tea

Image Source: Pexels 

It is among the most common morning drinks in India and yes, very healthy 

Orange Juice

Image Source: Pexels 

If you are a milk person, consider starting your day with a glass of Milkshake

Milkshake 

Image Source: Pexels 

Combine the goodness of whole grains with a smoothie by adding cooked oats to the mix

Oatmeal smoothie

Image Source: Pexels

Blend a variety of fresh fruits with Greek yogurt for a burst of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants

Fresh fruit smoothie

Image Source: Pexels 

Often called golden milk, it is made by combining turmeric with warm milk and a touch of black pepper for enhanced absorption

A turmeric latte

Image Source: Pexels 

Coconut water is one of the best if not the best drink in the morning. It’s very healthy

Coconut Water

Image Source: Pexels 

