Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 07, 2023
10 best morning drinks
Lemon gives you a healthy dose of vitamin C and helps detoxify your body at the start of the day
Lemon Water
Image Source: Pexels
Now, who doesn't love coffee? Wake up and have a good cup of coffee
Coffee
Image Source: Pexels
Indians love to start their day with a cup of Tea. What about you?
Tea
Image Source: Pexels
You can start your day with Green tea which is considered healthier than usual Tea
Green Tea
Image Source: Pexels
It is among the most common morning drinks in India and yes, very healthy
Orange Juice
Image Source: Pexels
If you are a milk person, consider starting your day with a glass of Milkshake
Milkshake
Image Source: Pexels
Combine the goodness of whole grains with a smoothie by adding cooked oats to the mix
Oatmeal smoothie
Image Source: Pexels
Blend a variety of fresh fruits with Greek yogurt for a burst of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants
Fresh fruit smoothie
Image Source: Pexels
Often called golden milk, it is made by combining turmeric with warm milk and a touch of black pepper for enhanced absorption
A turmeric latte
Image Source: Pexels
Coconut water is one of the best if not the best drink in the morning. It’s very healthy
Coconut Water
Image Source: Pexels
