Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

December 06, 2023

10 best motherhood quotes

“There are few things more powerful than the faithful prayers of a righteous mother.”- Boyd K. Packer

“Motherhood is near to divinity. It is the highest, holiest service to be assumed by mankind.” - Howard W. Hunter

“This is motherhood for you,' said my own mother. ‘Going through life with your heart outside your body.'” - Jennifer Weiner

“Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.” - Robert Browning

"The art of mothering is to teach the art of living to children." - Elaine Heffner

“Motherhood is tough. If you just want a wonderful little creature to love, you can get a puppy.” - Barbara Walters

“Mother that was the bank where we deposited all our hurts and worries.” - T. DeWitt Talmage

“There’s no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one.” - Jill Churchill

“Motherhood is the greatest thing and the hardest thing.” - Ricki Lake

“I can imagine no heroism greater than motherhood.” - Lance Conrad

