Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
December 06, 2023
10 best motherhood quotes
“There are few things more powerful than the faithful prayers of a righteous mother.”- Boyd K. Packer
#1
Image Source: Pexels
“Motherhood is near to divinity. It is the highest, holiest service to be assumed by mankind.” - Howard W. Hunter
#2
Image Source: Pexels
“This is motherhood for you,' said my own mother. ‘Going through life with your heart outside your body.'” - Jennifer Weiner
#3
Image Source: Pexels
“Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.” - Robert Browning
#4
Image Source: Pexels
"The art of mothering is to teach the art of living to children." - Elaine Heffner
#5
Image Source: Pexels
“Motherhood is tough. If you just want a wonderful little creature to love, you can get a puppy.” - Barbara Walters
#6
Image Source: Pexels
“Mother that was the bank where we deposited all our hurts and worries.” - T. DeWitt Talmage
#7
Image Source: Pexels
“There’s no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one.” - Jill Churchill
#8
Image Source: Pexels
“Motherhood is the greatest thing and the hardest thing.” - Ricki Lake
#9
Image Source: Pexels
“I can imagine no heroism greater than motherhood.” - Lance Conrad
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.